In a new wave of modernization, Disney have decided to toss a scene of women being sold off as brides (a.k.a. sex slaves) deep into the bowels of the sea where it belongs.

#Disney imagineering executive Kathy Mangum reported the changes in a blog post which also announced new scenes relating to the popular movies that were originally inspired by the classic ride.

The scene in question [Credit: www.flickr.com/photos/armadillo444]

The line of women who are seen tied together being flogged like common cattle will be replaced by both men and women who are being forced to hand over their possessions as booty by their new pirate overlords. The red-headed woman who previously fronted the parade will remain, but will be transformed into a pirate complete with a gun to blow the landlubbers down.

Naturally, some Disney purists have been waving their cutlasses around screeching "political correctness gone mad me hearties," but a park full of static relics of the past isn't great for guests. Or, for that matter, in the spirit of Walt Disney himself. In his own words:

"Around here, however, we don't look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we're curious...and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths."

Many of the cries of outrage seem to center around the bizarre confusion that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride is a deeply educational experience about the history of piracy which, spoilers, it isn't.

When the whole purpose of a ride is to entertain family groups, it's probably best to keep to the bits of piracy that seem a bit fun such as waving a sword around, gold pieces, shanties and getting wasted. Not, you know, selling a "wench" to some smelly old sea freak who she probably just watched disembowel her husband.

Enough of my opinions already though, let's hand over to the good people of Twitter to see what they have to say on the matter. Fire in the hole!

Smellstalgia

Look, the most important thing about Pirates of the Caribbean is the smell of the water, and they can't take that away from us — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 30, 2017

She's 100 percent right.

Get Your Priorities Right, People!

If you're mad about Pirates of the Caribbean removing human trafficking from the ride, then your priorities are in the wrong place. — Leo Camacho (@LeoZombie) June 30, 2017

#Cosplay superstar and all-round Disney dude doesn't have any time for human slavery being depicted as a bit of a lol.

Paul Feig Is Here For Your Childhood!

Don't worry. I'm rebooting it as an all-male groom auction. Your childhoods are safe. https://t.co/mcfpa8E3v2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 30, 2017

See, that was easy to solve, right?

Pirates Are Bad People

Pirates of the Caribbean is a masterpiece. Yes, pirates did bad things and the ride depicts some of it. But it doesn't need to be censored. — Ashley (@mysticflights) June 30, 2017

Pirates are bad people, just like anyone who doesn't care that the ride is being changed.

Historical Context Gone Mad!

What if instead of changing Pirates of the Caribbean they put a Leonard Maltin animatronic at the start explaining the context of the ride? — Caesar McMagic (@CaesarMcMagic) June 29, 2017

It's meant to be educational, right?

Sarcasm Mode: Engaged

Wow I can't believe Disney is changing Pirates of the Caribbean for the first time ever. — lazy river boy (@Narlstrom) June 29, 2017

Let's be real, the main travesty was when they introduced a waxen Johnny Depp figurine on the ride.

Well, Why Not?

Exclusive leaked photo of new Pirates of the Caribbean Auction scene pic.twitter.com/D59xCY8ljS — HamJenkinsIII (@hamjenkinsIII) June 30, 2017

HamJenkins III shows how much he cares about the whole controversy through the medium of photoshop.

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)