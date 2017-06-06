Disney Pixar has captivated audiences with its gorgeous animations and heartfelt storytelling that speaks to both adults and children alike. The animation studio's upcoming film, Coco, is no different.

Tweeted from #Disney's official Twitter account, a brand new movie poster has been revealed, along with the release date and a link to the description of characters in the film and their corresponding voice actors.

Meet the Characters and Voice Cast of #PixarCoco and See the New Poster: https://t.co/Y1v1Wrh9tJ pic.twitter.com/TDjYMjxozU — Disney (@Disney) June 6, 2017

#Coco is the story about young Miguel, who dreams about becoming a musician, like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Through a series of mysterious events, Coco and his dog, Dante, find themselves magically whisked away to the colorful world of the Land of the Dead.

The film boasts an all-Hispanic voice cast featuring newcomer Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel alongside well-known actors such as: Benjamin Bratt as Miguel's idol Ernesto de la Cruz and Gael Garcia Bernal as Hector, a charming trickster Miguel meets in the Land of the Dead.

#Pixar's latest film will be directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist on Monster's University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

What can we expect from Disney Pixar's new film? Director Unkrich had this to say:

“These parallel worlds couldn’t be more different. One is the Rivera family’s charming and hardworking hometown of Santa Cecilia, and the other is the vibrant, rich land where loved ones go when they’ve passed. Coco introduces characters from both worlds on the eve of Día de los Muertos—one extraordinary night when a living boy named Miguel gets a glimpse of the other side.”

To see the full list of characters and the voices behind them, click the link here for more info.

Coco releases in theaters November 22, 2017.

Are you excited for Coco?