While #Disneyland has been making dreams come true since 1955, the corporation's takeover of #StarWars has combined two childhood powerhouses in one glorious entity. As we prepare for #RianJohnson's #TheLastJedi and the eighth main-series Star Wars film, some fans are far more excited about the introduction of the Star Wars theme park coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019.

While the news of the parks was casually glossed over by the tiny reveal of The Last Jedi's first trailer at Star Wars Celebration, those who attended the Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making panel were in for a treat.

A Galaxy Not So Far Away

While George Lucas built a whole galaxy in his head, Disney has the monumental task of bringing it to life alongside Lucasfilm. In particular, the 14-acre park at Disneyland is their largest park expansion ever!

Excitingly, this isn't just riding a flight simulator into the Death Star's Meridian Trench like the old Star Tours attraction, and we are promised a totally immersive experience. The parks will be a wholly new invention, even if we do see some familiar faces along the way. Living up to the promise of being the most immersive theme park ever, it appears that even the smallest decision you make when marching around the Star Wars park can affect your visit later on. After the panel, io9 explains:

"If you ride the attraction that pits the First Order vs. the Resistance, the side you pick will have ramifications throughout the park. Fly the Millennium Falcon in another ride and, depending on how well you do, maybe a Bounty Hunter will start hunting you. You may be asked to do tasks for one side or the other in a bar and, whether you choose to do it or not, could affect your park experiences."

There is sure to be some next-level tech going into the project, with the best guess being that Disney will use MagicBands to track your choices. The panel also gave us a video to show just how hard at work the Imagineers are in the top secret project:

Prepare To Take Flight

If you can't wait to book yourself a ticket (at a newly increased price), other details reveal that this won't be your classic trip on the Kessel Run. The panel also revealed that the park will be its own newly created location and not just another Tatooine rip-off. It is reportedly a remote outpost on the very edges of space, which was once popular but has fallen to ruin. Disney Parks Blog goes a little further to describe this nameless world:

"The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order."

It is unknown what other elements or characters from the film series will make it into the Star Wars parks, but some mascots are sure to be practicing their wookiee growls as we speak. Expect to find out more at the D23 Expo in July, but consider our interest piqued. "Hmmmm, book tickets we must and fly we shall."

Check out the first trailer for The Last Jedi and don't forget our poll below!

