Rogue One was the first film of its kind in the Star Wars universe. It didn't follow the Skywalker saga like the main movies do, but instead filled in the gaps between Episodes 3 and 4 while also being its own standalone adventure. Thanks to that, it had the opportunity to be a thread of connective tissue between stories. With such a rare position, director #GarethEdwards made sure to take advantage of that as much as humanly possible.

Rogue One is now available to purchase on Blu-ray/DVD. And to commemorate that, #Disney has released two promotional videos that show the many surprise Easter Eggs hidden in the movie. I broke them down, so let's take a look:

1. 'The Empire Strikes Back' Reference

This is proven by the first #EasterEgg on this list. When Jyn and Cassian are walking around Jedha to find Saw Gerrera, a black droid is lurking behind them.

Fans will notice that's the same droid we see in The Empire Strikes Back, spying on the Rebels on Hoth right before the Empire... well, struck back. It's a cool reference that shows us the Empire had its pesky little eyes everywhere.

2. Everyone Plays Dejarik

It's rare to find a game that transcends its time or place of origin and becomes a tool that anyone can enjoy. In the #StarWars universe, that's Dejarik. In Rogue One, a few smugglers are seen playing a board game with action figures. In reality, this is a low-budget version of the aforementioned game, which was introduced in A New Hope when Obi Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker first walk into the Millennium Falcon.

3. Connecting To 'Star Wars: Rebels'

We heard about this last year, but it's always nice to hear about this cool an Easter Egg multiple times. When our new rag-tag team arrives at a Rebel base, we hear this over the speakers:

"General Syndulla, please report to the briefing room."

Hera Syndulla in 'Star Wars: Rebels' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

This reference is important for two things: First, it's one of the first crossovers we get between the movie and TV side of Star Wars as a reference to #StarWarsRebels.

Second, considering the period the show takes place in, its protagonists' fates are not guaranteed to be happy ones. Meaning that, in the end, Syndulla got to be the high-ranking Rebel officer she desired to be.

4. A Cool Cameo

Filmmakers love to enter the world they're creating through cameos; it's easy and effective. #RogueOne was no exception to that trend. Co-writer Tony Gilroy can be heard communicating with Bodhi when the young Rebel first comes up with "Rogue One" as the name for their squadron to bypass Empire forces.

It may not have been a physical appearance, but voice cameos are just as fun and even exciting. It's funny to think that he gave the characters a voice in the film, and is now responsible for bringing one to life in the very same project.

5. A Familiar Face

The droid in the picture is a practical puppet, and it's being operated by the same people who brought the lovable BB-8 to life in #TheForceAwakens.

6. A Prequel Callback

The vehicle in the picture above is a Turbo Tank, designed by Jon Johnston and one of the only vehicles in the franchise with wheels. But this isn't the first time we've seen it in the galaxy far, far away. The thing actually made its first appearance all the way back in 2005, in Revenge of the Sith.

Prequels were not exactly a high point for fans of the galaxy far, far away, but it's nice to see the people working at #Lucasfilm and Disney acknowledging the events and tying back to them. That really shows us that this is a shared universe.

7. A New Type Of Protocol Droid

Just like the fifth entry on this list, this is more of a fun fact than an Easter Egg- K2-SO was originally designed as a dark protocol droid, heavily resembling the beloved C3-PO. While they aren't exactly the same, the similarities are definitely there.

Don't be fooled, though, this former design similarity doesn't mean K2-SO would have been as optimistic or nice as the iconic droid. Robots in the Star Wars universe have very different personalities regardless of their design, so he would have been the same sassy robot we fell in love with on the inside.

8. The First Appearance Of A New Vehicle

Putting your stamp on the Star Wars universe is an exciting feat, and Gareth Edwards got to do it in several occasions while developing this film. One of the ways in which he did that was by introducing a new type of TIE ship: The TIE Reaper.

It's sleek, small, but you can bet it's just as deadly as the other models. In this scene, we are effectively seeing the Reaper for the first time in the Star Wars franchise... neat, isn't it?

Admittedly, the videos did not list all of the cool surprises and Easter Eggs hidden in the movie, but they ultimately serve as a really good guide in terms of what to expect when it comes to care and attention development-wise.

Rogue One is out on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD now, so go get it and relieve this incredible journey.

What was your favorite Easter Egg in Rogue One? Let me know in the comments!