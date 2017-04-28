In a heartbreakingly shocking piece of news, it has been confirmed that Disney star and father of 2, Michael Mantenuto, was found dead on Monday after shooting himself as he sat in his car.

Michael was an actor, a hockey player and was working in the military at the time of his death. Gaining notoriety in the 2004 movie Miracle, which followed the story of the U.S. mens hockey team that went on to win a gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics, Michael went on to star in 2006's Dirtbags and 2008's Surfer Dude. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Michael Got His Big Break Doing What He Loved

'Miracle' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Born in Holliston, Massachusetts, Michael went on to study at the University of Maine where he played for the Maine Black Bears Men's Ice Hockey Squad before transferring to the University of Massachusetts and playing for their ice hockey team.

It was his experience playing on the ice at these two universities that set him up for the role as O'Callahan in the Disney movie Miracle, a film which followed the United States men's hockey team on their way to claim the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

After His Acting Career, Michael Signed Up For The Military

After starring in three movies including 2006's Dirtbags, in which he starred alongside Laura Bell Bundy, and 2008's Surfer Dude alongside Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, Michael signed up for a career in the military.

After news of his tragic death surfaced, Col. Guillaume Beaurpere made a press statement which read:

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force."

RIP Michael, it's such a tragedy that someone so young has gone so soon.

