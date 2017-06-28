Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2017, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny is a unique project that shines a light on the franchise's top female leads. Now, in a thrilling trailer, Lucasfilm has just given us a taste of what to expect. Even better, they've also finally given us a release date!

Check Out The Trailer!

As you can see, the ladies of our beloved Galaxy Far, Far Away are taking a stand. The trailer gives a taste of the range of characters we can expect; fans of #StarWarsRebels will immediately notice the team-up between Princess Leia and Sabine Wren. That particular scene is a beautiful highlight, reminding us that Star Wars has had kickass women since all the way back in 1977. Back then, the late, great #CarrieFisher stunned the world when she took charge of her own rescue mission, and the girls have been center-stage in the GFFA ever since!

Of course, the trailer kicks off with two of the more recent, high-profile female leads. It makes sense for Daisy Ridley's Rey to play a major role in the marketing, given she's returning later this year in The Last Jedi. We then move straight to Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, acting in a characteristically rebellious fashion as she stands up to bullying Stormtroopers. It's amusing how much character can be shown in a clip just a few seconds long.

The stories span the Star Wars timeline, meaning we're going to see a lot of classic heroes! The trailer also gives us glimpses of Padme Amidala, and Ahsoka — a character who's adored by fans of the animated shows.

We Finally Have A Release Date

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny will begin streaming from July 3rd to July 9th, with a fresh animated short released on Disney's YouTube channel each day at 10.00am. The series will then arrive on the Disney Channel.

With a strong, confident female lead all the way back in 1977, Star Wars has always been famous for the quality of its female leads. Disney's relaunch has seen things improve even more, with Daisy Ridley and Felicity Jones taking center-stage in The Force Awakens and Rogue One. With Forces of Destiny, it's clear that Lucasfilm want to keep that strong focus, inspiring girls everywhere to be the heroes of their own stories.

