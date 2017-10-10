For some time now, director David Sandberg has been working on the DCEU's first live-action take on the character Shazam. The director is even chronicling the experience, titling each production day while displaying a series of peculiar events through images on his Instagram account. Though the production has already taken off, not much has been announced — not even the actor portraying William "Billy" Batson, the protagonist of the film. Well, perhaps that's about to change since actor Aidan Gallagher posted this on his Instagram:

For those who may not be familiar with the series, young Billy Batson becomes #Shazam after reciting the mystical words "Shazam," which transform him into the superhero. They grant him the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury, which are abbreviated to be S.H.A.Z.A.M.

In order for the entire concept of Shazam to work, there needs to be a younger actor playing him as a boy and an older actor playing the superhero version, which is where Aidan Gallagher might come in.

As of now, Gallagher has only worked on a few television shows: ABC's Modern Family and Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, which granted him the main role of Nicky Harper. Being 14 would fit him perfectly for the role of Billy, and if he does have it, this will make his biggest project to date.

There hasn't been any announcement on whether this is true from any of Warner Bros. social media outlets. The same goes for director Sandberg, who hasn't taken to any of his social accounts to announce the news. This could just be a fan casting, though it does leave us to wonder why Gallagher mentioned a huge announcement coming sometime soon while putting #BillyBatson at the end of it. For now, we will have to wait until there's news coming directly from Warner Bros. or the director of Shazam himself.

Shazam is still set for release on April 5th, 2019.

What are your thoughts? Do you think he would make a good Billy Batson in Shazam?