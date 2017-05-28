Since its revival in 2005, Doctor Who fans have been treated to a Christmas Special every year. From a rather large spider to odd looking snowmen, it has been made clear that all the Christmas Specials are unique, quirky, and quite frankly, enjoyable. However, it has now been confirmed that departing showrunner Steven Moffat has completed this year's Christmas Special, which #DoctorWho fans know will be Moffat's last ever script for the #BBC science fiction show.

Steven Moffat first wrote for Doctor Who in 2005, when Christopher Eccleston was in charge of the TARDIS, before handing over the keys to David Tennant. Moffat continuously kept returning to write for Doctor Who before he was made showrunner in 2010 when Russell T Davies stepped down.

With this year's annual Christmas Special complete, here's everything you need to know all about the Doctor as he takes on another round of festivities.

Another Christmas Special Regeneration

Once again, fans will be needing a box of tissues to hug upon this Christmas, as it has been announced that #PeterCapaldi will be stepping down as the Doctor during the festive special and handing the Sonic Screwdriver to the Thirteenth Doctor, rumored to be Kris Marshall. But, it appears Capaldi will be departing the show in style, as this year's Christmas Special is going to a huge one. Instead of that usual regeneration episode showing "the Doctor falling," Steven Moffat will be twisting it up slightly by making it a tale of hope and redemption. In a comment, Moffat said:

"Whereas, Christmas Day isn't a great day to kill off a children's favorite. It can be sad — and it is — but to actually kill off lovely old Doctor Who is not what you want to see on Christmas Day. So, it will be a tale of redemption, and hope, and deciding to carry on, instead of being a tale of the Doctor falling."

The last Christmas regeneration was in 2013 when Matt Smith left the TARDIS for good, after being forced to regenerate from old age. Be prepared to cry the night away on Christmas Day when a big chunk of Doctor Who fans will lose their favorite incarnation of the Doctor.

Will The Current Companion Be In The Special?

Pearl Mackie was announced as the new companion in 2016. Since her first appearance, it has been made obvious that fans have fallen in love with the new assistant, Bill Potts. It was reported earlier on this year that she had drastically been given the boot before she even made her first appearance. However, the BBC announced this as false.

So, with Pearl Mackie's exit unclear, fans are desperately waiting for the BBC to make a statement explaining the companion's fate. On the other hand, Pearl Mackie has quite recently been discussing her future with the show, and it didn't sound promising. Speaking to ITV's This Morning, Mackie was asked whether she was leaving Doctor Who, and she came back with this answer:

"I don’t know – well, it’s not up to me I don’t think – but I feel like Peter is the most wonderful doctor and I think the dynamic he and I have playing the Doctor and Bill really works, that’s not to say it wouldn’t work with a new Doctor. But yeah I think it’s always a new adjustment getting a new doctor and that dynamic is different because you’re different actors and characters."

With Mackie "uncertain" whether or not she is returning, fans have to sit patiently until the BBC reveals some either good or bad news.

Do We Know Who Is Directing Capaldi's Final Episode?

It wasn't long until fans found out who would be directing Capaldi and Moffat's final episode — the much-loved director Rachel Talalay. Speaking to the Huffington Post, Moffat said this during a Q&A session:

We checked up on Rachel several times on Doctor Who, because she’s got phenomenal experience in genre and action. Frankly, making big-budget spectaculars on no money at all is what we need, and Rachel’s got such a deep background, and such great ability at that! I’m working with her right now, actually: we’re just finishing up on the finale episodes, and planning the Christmas one, which she’s also directing — which is my very last one.

This year's Christmas Special will be the seventh episode Rachel Talalay has directed for Doctor Who. In the past, Talalay directed the 2014 series finale, which was titled "Dark Water" and "Death in Heaven." After that, the BBC brought her back to direct the stunning 2015 series final, "Heaven Sent" and "Hell Bent."

It currently remains unclear if Talalay will be hired again for Series 11, or if incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall will be giving the show a shakeup.

Any Special Guests Confirmed?

With the Christmas Special currently still in early stages of production, no special guests are confirmed to be a part of this festive episode yet. However, subtle hints have been dropped at the return of two previous companions — Clara Oswald and the Doctor's late wife, River Song. With one of them being a rumor, and another a clever guess, we have to wait and see what happens. If it is true, a lot of fans will not be happy!

Also rumored to making a surprise appearance in the Christmas Special this year is the First Doctor. The Mirror has revealed (but yet to be confirmed) that David Bradley will be making a sensational return for Capaldi's swan song. In the report, The Mirror said:

In the plot, the 1st Doctor has to help the 12th play out his last mission in the TARDIS. The pair must work together to save home planet Gallifrey by moving it to another dimension.

Some fans may see this as an exciting rumor, while others might not. Fans are also left eagerly awaiting confirmation if Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas will be back in the Christmas Special. If the First Doctor was to return for the festive special, it wouldn't look promising for Mackie and Lucas, but who knows?

Final Thoughts

With the Christmas Special lining up to be one of Capaldi's best episodes, we must wait for confirmation from the BBC. In the meantime, fans can continue enjoying the mind-blowing Series 10, which continues on BBC One and BBC America every Saturday until July.

What has been your favorite moment from Series 10 so far?

(Source: Metro, Huffington Post, The Mirror)