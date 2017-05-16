As a show with over 50 years of rich history to draw upon, Doctor Who often includes throwbacks and Easter Eggs related to earlier episodes. For the current, tenth series of the revival — set to be the last for both current showrunner Steven Moffat and Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi — this is even more true. Here, I will compile a list of all the #EasterEggs in Series 10. Have you spotted them all?

Note: This article will be updated as each episode airs or new info becomes available. Some entries will contain SPOILERS.

Episode 1: 'The Pilot'

The Doctor's desk has photos of both his wife (River Song) and his granddaughter (Susan). He also keeps a container of his old Sonic Screwdrivers.

New companion Bill Potts is named after William Hartnell, the actor who played the First Doctor. Heather, the girl consumed by the puddle, is named after Hartnell's wife.

When Bill first enters The Doctor's office, he is playing Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. This is a reference to the episode "Before The Flood," in which The Doctor uses the symphony to explain the Bootstrap Paradox to viewers.

The blackboard that the Doctor uses has previously been seen behind Miss Quill in promotional pictures for the #DoctorWho spin-off Class.

The Doctor, Bill and Nardole briefly visit a Dalek-Movellan War Zone. The Movellans have not been seen onscreen since "Destiny Of The Daleks" in 1979.

Jennifer Hennessy, the actress playing Bill's foster mother, Moira, previously appeared as Valerie, the wife of Cat-man Thomas Kincade Brannigan, in the Tenth Doctor episode "Gridlock."

When Bill asks the Doctor how it would feel if someone wiped his memories, the theme "Clara" is briefly heard. The Doctor knows exactly how it would feel because Clara Oswald unintentionally wiped his memory of her at the end of Series 9.

Episode 2: 'Smile'

While singing the praises of the TARDIS to Bill, The Doctor tells her that it can offer "everything that has ever happened or ever will." This is the same line that The Eleventh Doctor uses to tempt Amy Pond into traveling with him at the end of "The Eleventh Hour."

The Doctor's initial disappointment with the Emojibots — officially called the Vardy — echoes his general dislike of social media, seen in earlier episodes such as "The Girl Who Waited" and "Kill The Moon."

The function of The Vardy (causing terror and death while believing that they are helping) seems very similar to the Handbots from the episode "The Girl Who Waited."

As Bill is eating her futuristic algae meal, The Doctor tells her that he is "not fond of fish, except socially." This is probably a reference to Jim the Fish, an often mentioned but never seen character from The Doctor and River Song's adventures together.

While discussing how he can be Scottish with Bill, The Doctor states that they fly around "demanding independence from any planet they land on." This is a throwback to the episode "The Beast Below." On board Starship UK with The Doctor, Amy asks where Scotland is, only to be informed that they wanted their own ship.

with The Doctor, Amy asks where Scotland is, only to be informed that they wanted their own ship. "Smile" could be seen as a sequel to "The Beast Below," as this story portrays a later point in humanity's quest to settle on other planets.

Episode 3: 'Thin Ice'

There really was an elephant brought onto the ice during the last great Frost Fair in 1814.

The Doctor has visited the last Frost Fair before. In the episode "A Good Man Goes To War," River Song tells Rory that The Doctor had just taken her ice skating on the Thames to celebrate her birthday.

In script for a scene deleted from the episode, The Doctor tells Bill that he had spent his last visit to the Frost Fair trying to get a piano on to the ice so Stevie Wonder could perform for his wife. This performance was also mentioned by River in "A Good Man Goes To War."

In one scene transition, there is a brief shot of a couple skating, though only their feet are seen. As this takes place almost immediately after where the aforementioned deleted scene would have taken place, this couple may be The Eleventh Doctor and River.

The story The Doctor tells the orphans is "The Tale of The Thumb-Sucker," which ends with a boy having his thumbs cut off by a man with a giant pair of scissors.

The Fish-Creature, chained and kept in the service of humans, is in a similar predicament to the space whale in "The Beast Below."

The Doctor leaving the fate of the creature to Bill is similar to the final act of "Kill The Moon," in which he leaves the fate of the infant creature about to hatch from the moon in the hands of Clara and the rest of humanity. Bill seems to handle the scenario much better than Clara did.

Episode 4: 'Knock Knock'

The house that Bill and her friends move into was previously used as a filming location for "Blink," the first episode to feature the now iconic Weeping Angels.

In a deleted scene, one of Bill's roommates (Harry) would have been revealed as the grandson of Fourth Doctor companion Harry Sullivan. The scene was cut due to the belief that modern #Whovians wouldn't get the reference.

At one point, Bill refers to The Doctor as "grandfather." This is what Susan called him during the First Doctor era.

Except for scanning the Dryads, The Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver is used very little in this episode. The house is old and mostly made of wood, a material that the Sonic is entirely ineffective against.

Bill's friend Shireen cries "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!" Sixth Doctor Colin Baker was once a contestant on that show.

David Suchet, who guest starred as the Landlord, accepted the part without ever reading the script.

When watched with headphones or surround sound, "Knock Knock" becomes an immersive 4D experience. The episode uses binaural beats in its soundtrack, making it seem as if the knocks and creaks are happening all around you.

Whoever is inside the Vault plays "Fur Elise" on the piano, followed by "Pop Goes The Weasel."

Episode 5: 'Oxygen'

At first glance, the oxygen gauge on the spacesuits strongly resembles the neural relay seen on the suits of River and her team in "Silence In The Library"/"Forest Of The Dead."

The concept of the human remains staying inside the spacesuits while they move on their own is also similar to events in the above episodes. However, the spacesuits were being moved by the Vashta Nerada rather than entirely on their own, and only the human skeletons remained.

This is the first time the Twelfth Doctor breaks his Sonic Screwdriver. Both the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors have broken them previously.

Bill's statement to Dahh-Ren about facing racism herself is a throwback to her terrible treatment by Sutcliffe in "Thin Ice," two episodes earlier.

A shot of The Doctor (while blind) was seen back in the promo reel after "Return Of Doctor Mysterio." However, the cloudy digital effect had not yet been added to his eyes.

Peter Caulfield, Kieran Bew and Mimi Ndiweni (who played Dahh-Ren), Ivan and Abby, have previously voiced characters in Big Finish's Bernice Summerfield audio stories.

There will be more Easter Eggs to come as the episodes air.