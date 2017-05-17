Dropping a huge bombshell on Doctor Who fans yesterday, Michelle Gomez announced that she wants a Missy spin-off show when she leaves Doctor Who this year with current showrunner Steven Moffat and the Twelfth Doctor, #PeterCapaldi.

Gomez, famous for playing the evil Time Lord known as Missy, took to the internet this week to answer those burning question hardcore fans had waiting for her. She hosted a special Reddit Ask Me Anything session in preparation for her return to #DoctorWho this week. One answer from Gomez struck fans when she told them to campaign for a Missy spin-off show. However, there were a few other surprises in her answers as well.

The Fans Have Burning Questions For Gomez

One fan praised Michelle for her role as Missy before asking if there was any chance of Missy getting her own spin-off? Michelle answered the question in the most Missy way possible:

Missy Who? Make it happen, bitches. Now that’s worth campaigning for.

Continuing her Q&A, another fan explained that they loved Missy's intimidating eyebrows, but then asked: "How does having such impressively intimidating eyes affect your daily life? They certainly help Missy hold her own versus Capaldi's brows!" In her response, Michelle revealed:

Dark sunglasses help from dawn ‘til dusk.

Actors and actresses love to have fun on set, but a fan revealed a new level of shenanigans on the Doctor Who set by asking Michelle: "What's the funniest thing that's happened on set?" Reliving her best moments, Michelle came back with this funny moment from Series 9:

Shoving Clara down a hole. It made me laugh.

Anther fan asked Michelle what was her favorite memory from the set. Again, reliving Series 9, Michelle responded with:

Walking into a studio filled with every generation of Dalek was heart-stopping.

To finish off, a question totally irrelevant was asked, and the answer is pretty hilarious. Michelle was asked if she sings in the shower, and Michelle simply responded with:

I do. YEP!

You can read the full list on Reddit, they're worth the read!

Final Thoughts

Michelle Gomez has been playing Missy since 2014, and has continued to surprise fans in every series she's appeared, all because of her wacky and memorable behaviors. Michelle will be reprising her role as Missy in Episodes 6, 11 and 12 during Series 10. It's something not to be missed!

What is your favorite Missy moment during her era of Doctor Who?