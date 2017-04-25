Over the weekend, thousands of people took to their city's streets to march in solidarity with scientists all over the globe; supporting a portion of highly educated researchers that have been repeatedly smothered by a baffling post-truth age looming over academic institutions.

In London in particular, a phenomenal protest trailed from outside of the Science Museum — a stone's throw away from naturalist Charles Darwin's Natural History Museum — meandering all the way to Parliament Square in the heart of the capital. The organizers of the event, March for Science, explained the action by posting the following on their official website:

At a time when fake news is rife and independent experts face challenges in getting their message heard, the March for Science is a celebration of the vital role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world.

Amongst a slew of familiar faces, our very own Doctor Who — Peter Capaldi —was seen joining in, reiterating the essential role science plays in each of our lives. And I'm sure you'll agree, his participation proved to be incredibly fitting considering #DoctorWho is one of the most beloved sci-fi British TV shows ever created.

Taking to the British capital's streets, the 12th Time-Lord came out to recognize scientific progress and scientific discovery awareness at a time when the impending Brexit nightmare is also threatening to bar foreign experts from contributing their knowledge to the UK.

Peter Capaldi: "Science is vital. At a time when ignorance is more fashionable than intelligence it's important." #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/pF6MUsyEVQ — kelly oakes (@kahoakes) April 22, 2017

Bringing smiles to many of his fans and fellow activists, the TARDIS time-traveller also posed for photographs with fellow participants while fighting the battle against "alternative facts."

Alongside the London turnout, the marches — coinciding with Earth Day — drew large crowds of people together in the United States, where climate change continues to be under attack by the orange-tinged president currently sitting in Mar-a-Lago.

There, protests were primarily focused on shedding light on the shocking attempts by the government to cut funding to large areas of essential scientific research.

