If you watched this past week's episode of Doctor Who, then you already know that the Twelfth Doctor is fighting off regeneration. It is also a sign that Peter Capaldi's tenure as the Doctor is beginning to wind down, as this season introduced one his biggest story arcs. With December only five months away, the upcoming Christmas Special will give us the next transition for our favorite Gallifreyan.

The Master to the Twelfth Doctor: “Is the future going to be all girl?” Twelfth Doctor: “We can only hope.”

With the season winding down, fan speculation is anxiously trying to determine if the Thirteenth Doctor will be female or not. Rumors surfaced that BBC had been eyeballing Constantine and Doctor Strange actress Tilda Swinton to take on the role, however, someone may have accidentally leaked the identity of the Thirteenth Doctor a full five months before the regeneration is set to happen.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Fleabag' [Credit: BBC]

With Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleagbag, Broadchurch) heavily suggested to be the Thirteenth Doctor, fans have quickly rallied behind her, though even the actress herself is trying to deny the news. Since Waller-Bridge is currently working on the Han Solo anthology, we can assume her is being coy and she very well could appear on Doctor Who this Christmas.

"I am not allowed to say anything about that, one way or the other. It’d be cool, but I’m doing other stuff."

Chris Chinbail And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Could Very Well Team Up

What do people believe? With Chris Chibnall taking over the series, who previously worked with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Broadchurch, the likelihood of the two teaming up is high. Something big is happening in the world of #DoctorWho, and it was hinted at with the return of Simm as The Master.

Speculation on the Doctor's next identity has been further fueled by rumors that Tilda Swinton, Olivia Colman, Michaela Coel and Hayley Atwell were all possibly taking the role of the Thirteenth Doctor.

Waller-Bridge Accidentally Leaked She May Be The Thirteenth Doctor During A Google Hangouts Interview

You can see the video below where Waller-Bridge accidentally hinted at being the Thirteenth Doctor.

You can also check out BBC Newsnight's tweet about the possible outing of Doctor Who's newest actor below:

Has the new Doctor Who accidentally outed herself? #newsnight pic.twitter.com/Ugel3oYRrU — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 4, 2017

Meanwhile, the group behind Fleabag adamantly denies that Waller-Bridge is the next incarnation of the Doctor. Does this only fuel the fire? Take a look at the tweet then let us know what you think in the comments down below.

We can confirm that Phoebe is not the next Doctor Who. Pls save the betting people their money! Thanks@stuheritage @guardian @DrWhoOnline — DryWrite (@DryWrite) July 5, 2017

What are your thoughts? Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge's denial seem like a coverup, or do you think she's truly not the Thirteenth Doctor?

(Source: Comicbook.com)