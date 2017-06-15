Over the last 53 years, the Doctor has had many faces and many lives, even if he doesn't talk about all of them. Doctor Who has been a huge hit for the BBC recently, and it's expected to get even better over the coming years, as the show will be filled with more jaw-dropping moments, out-of-this-world adventures, and, of course, the actor or actress playing the Doctor that'll make everyone's heart skip a beat.

The science fiction show has had two showrunners since its revival back in 2005, and a third showrunner will be taking over as of 2018. Steven Moffat, the current showrunner, will be stepping down as the show's boss on Christmas Day this year. Moffat will then hand the show over to its new boss, Chris Chibnall, in preparation for Season 11.

However, Chibnall is expected to start his work on the show very soon, and has already planned out some major alterations for the show. But will the changes be made for the better?

The Changes We Already Know

As fans know, #PeterCapaldi announced he will be departing the show this Christmas alongside Steven Moffat, meaning a space is now open for someone to take on the legendary role as the Doctor. Fans have been waiting patiently for the big reveal, but the BBC has yet to comment as to who is taking over. However, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that the Thirteenth Doctor has already been cast, with no further details given

Recently, the actress who plays Missy, Michelle Gomez, has also announced she will be putting Doctor Who behind her, as she moves onto new adventures. During an interview with Radio Times, Gomez said:

“My pals are going so I’m going. Everybody’s leaving, so I’m going too. I mean, what would I do without Peter and Steven? Who would I be? Nah, it’s done now. It’s over. It’s the end of a chapter."

Fans know Missy is set to leave the show in the best way possible, as she will come face-to-face with a previous incarnation of the Master. That's right, John Simm is returning for the very first multi-Master story.

What Chris Chibnall Intends To Do

Doctor Who is well known for its theme of a different monster or alien every week, with little hints to the main season story arc. Chris Chibnall has planned to ditch that theme completely and have the main season story arc take center stage throughout all 12 episodes.

Chibnall is famous for writing and producing the breathtaking ITV crime-drama Broadchurch, where each season tells one huge story. With that format being a big success, it appears Chibnall is bringing it with him to the #BBC, changing Doctor Who completely.

Speaking to the Royal Television Society, Chibnall explained what made him accept the role as showrunner for Doctor Who:

"I finally said yes because I love the show to my bones. I resisted it for a very long time, and [the BBC] really had to woo me…But, in the end, I had ideas about what I wanted to do with it. When I went to them and said, ‘This is what I would do’, I actually expected them to say, ‘Ooh, let’s talk about that’, but they said: ‘Great!’ The definition of a good story is being told things that you don’t know yet.”

When he was asked if he'll be ditching the weekly monster theme, he admitted it is a risky move, but said it's what the BBC wanted. During his interview, he said the BBC was after "risk and boldness," and Chibnall has accepted that request.

Last Thoughts

While fans may not be happy with this shakeup of the show, for all we know it might actually turn out for the better.

For now, Doctor Who fans have the remaining episodes of Season 10 to binge — Peter Capaldi's final season. What has been your favorite Peter Capaldi series so far?