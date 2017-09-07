It was revealed in 2015 that the BBC was working on a brand new spin-off show based in the same universe as Doctor Who. When it launched in October 2016, the show Class didn't exactly go down with fans as well as the BBC expected. As the weeks went on, the viewing figures and ratings dropped massively, meaning the big finale with the cliffhanger didn't live up to the hype.

Class Is Over For Good

When #Class finished on BBC Three, it was repeated at a ridiculous time of 11pm on BBC One, where viewing figures flopped even more. Following the poor audience response rate, rumors started floating around that Class had been canceled. However, these rumors were shot down when #DoctorWho showrunner Steven Moffat said he's eager to make more in the months to come. On the other hand, BBC Three controller Damian Kavanagh has released a statement confirming the future of Class.

In his statement at the Broadcasting Press Guild event, Kavanagh said:

"No, [we're not bringing it back]. There was nothing wrong with it – I thought Patrick did a great job, he explored an amazing world. In honesty, it just didn't really land for us on BBC Three. Things sometimes don't, and I've got to make decisions about what we're going to do from a drama point of view."

The BBC's statement comes not long after the show creator of Class announced his departure from the show. In June, Patrick Ness said he won't be writing the second season even if Season 2 is ever commissioned.

Final Thoughts

Fans of Class will know that Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, which set up the second season for huge potential. However, with the sci-fi series now brushed under the carpet, fans are beginning to wonder if the cliffhanger will be picked up on somehow in the future.

The only ways this is possible is if the BBC decide to take Class forward as an audio series with the well-known company Big Finish Productions. Where the Doctor Who audio adventures prove to be a big hit, Class fans would love to hear the classmates in action one last time.

The other option is for Class to be transformed into a book series. Doctor Who fans love the books published alongside the series, and a Class book series would give the author a better chance of properly expanding on the main characters. Class was loved by many but seemed to be equally hated, and for now its television future has been buried for good.

