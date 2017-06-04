Screenwriter and author Patrick Ness surprised Doctor Who fans last year when the BBC announced he was writing an all new Doctor Who spin-off show titled Class. With the first season now concluded in both the United Kingdom and the United States, fans of the show were given some devastating news this morning regarding the future of the show.

Patrick Ness bravely took to Twitter after the #Class Season 1 finale to reveal he will not be writing anymore episodes for the spin-off science fiction series. Despite him confirming his departure from the show, he is overwhelmed with the replies he's received over the last year, and hopes the #BBC renews the show for a second season, and a new showrunner takes over.

Will We Ever See A Second Season?

Ness' departure from Class doesn't mean the show has been cancelled, but the chance of seeing a second season has become very thin. Previously, Patrick Ness mentioned to the site BlogtorWho that he had already planned out the plot for Season 2 when it was originally commissioned.

However, due to the poor audience response for the show, Season 2 isn't looking promising. But is the BBC to blame for this? Ness has agreed with fans that putting Class on BBC Three wasn't a wise choice, but repeating the show on BBC One at the ridiculous time of 10:45pm every week was one of the BBC's biggest mistakes of all time. As much as it infuriates him, Ness won't be the man bringing Season 2 to our screens.

I decided awhile back that, with unbelievable regret, I won't be writing any more Class, even if a season 2 moves ahead. — Patrick Ness (@Patrick_Ness) June 4, 2017

Ness continued to post updates on Class, which can be found on his profile. But, with courage, Ness admitted that giving up Class was the saddest decision of his career. In one of his last tweets about the show, Ness said:

So, yeah, I'm really sad, saddest in my whole career, but it's the right choice. Much, much, much love.

Final Thoughts

With Class yet to be confirmed for a second season, Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has revealed that he was keen to make a second season of Class after the show was rumored to have been cancelled. When discussing the show's future to Radio Times, Steven Moffat said:

“We don’t know right now — we would love to get more 'Class' made. We’re in a different world now, for how television works, especially when our channel is basically online. Wait and see what’s going to happen."

Like Moffat said, we are going to have to wait and see what eventually happens. In the meantime, Doctor Who fans still have Season 10 and Peter Capaldi's final season to enjoy.

