Note: This post may contain spoilers for The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

It may paint a darker picture than fans expected, but the latest trailer for the much-anticipated The Last Jedi still delivers intense action, drama and mystery. The trailer's focus appears to be firmly on Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who will be seeking to enhance their powers in the Light and Dark Forces respectively, but the trailer left fans with one all-important question: Does Kylo Ren kill General Organa?

Amidst all the captivating scenes, a chilling moment alludes to a tragic event involving Princess Leia and her son, Ben Solo. We see an unmasked Kylo Ren flying his TIE Silencer as he launches an attack on the Resistance. As we hear the words "Kill it... if you have to," shots of Kylo's finger fidgeting over the trigger of a missile launcher intercuts with images of an anguished Leia.

After killing his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), in The Force Awakens, could Kylo go on to kill his mother in The Last Jedi? You should never underestimate the dark side, but the reality is that there are still multiple possibilities as to how this scene will turn out.

Scenario 1: Kylo Ren Will Kill Leia, But Not At That Moment

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

Thanks to The Force Awakens, we know Kylo (a.k.a Ben Solo) wants to follow in his grandfather's misguided footsteps. He want to impress Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), proving that he has more darkness in him than light. So, Kylo's motivations are clear and killing his mother is the next logical step for his character. But because we're shown this in the trailer, the sequence could also be a smoke screen.

So, if Kylo Ren does kill his mother, it won't be at this point in the trailer – otherwise, they surely wouldn't have shown fans before the film's release. Most notably, there appears to be a flickering moment when Leia and son seem to be able to sense each other's presence. Perhaps this will derail Kylo's plan, showing that there's a small glimmer of hope that he won't go through with the assassination. Still, with Snoke breathing down his neck at every point, it is also possible that the Ren Master will eventually commit the deed, albeit during a later point in the film.

Scenario 2: Kylo Ren Tries To Kill Leia, But She Survives

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

It is no secret that General Organa was supposed to have a bigger part in Episode 9. Although #CarrieFisher sadly passed away in December, she had completed filming The Last Jedi. In an interview with Good Morning America, director Rian Johnson revealed:

"We obviously didn’t make the movie to be (Fisher's) final film, final 'Star Wars' movie”.

Even though Lucasfilm has confirmed that Leia will not make a digitized appearance in Episode 9 (a la Peter Cushing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), it is possible that General Organa could survive #TheLastJedi. This is somewhat supported by Mark Hamill's comments during an interview with USA Today:

“You’re going to really love (Carrie) in [The Last Jedi]. I know they’re going to try and find a way to close her story in [Episode 9] that gives her the respect she deserves..."

Scenario 3: Leia Will Help Kylo Ren Turn To The Light Side

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

And finally, nothing is ever what it seems in Star Wars trailers. If you remember the initial trailers for Rogue One – where many of the scenes shown never made it to the final film – you‘ll get the drift. Hence, there is also every possibility that Kylo won't kill his mother at all, and this scene marks a turning point for the character.

It could be that killing his mother is the ultimate proof Snoke wants from Kylo to prove that he is committed to the dark side – but when that moment finally arrives, he refutes Snoke's orders. This would affirm his mother's faith that "there's still good in him," just as Leia tells Han in The Force Awakens.

This could also lead to a different interpretation of the trailer's final scene, in which Kylo is seen offering a hand of support to Rey. Instead of speculation that Kylo may be leading the Jedi-in-training to the dark side, it could be that he shows her the proper way to the light.

Of course, this is all speculation, but whether or not it will be the last time we see General Organa, Rian Johnson ensures that fans will enjoy Fisher's final Star Wars performance.

"I think [Carrie] gives a really beautiful performance in the film … There are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. Does her character's story wrap up nicely? I don’t know. But it emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, gives some kind of emotional satisfaction, I think so. I know for me it does.”

We'll have to wait and see how this all-important scene plays out, but one thing's for sure – we'll all be crying by the end.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters on December 15.

