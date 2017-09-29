As always, the cast and crew responsible for bringing the next Star Wars installment to life have been tight-lipped ever since production began. While fans were gifted a pulse pounding new trailer back in April, we're still eagerly anticipating a more elaborative trailer (which is rumored to drop during NFL's Monday Night Football on October 9) to finally see Rian Johnson's take on the galaxy far, far away.

Despite the film's secrecy, it has been consistently noted by #StarWars actors that Johnson has some completely unexpected moments in store for devoted fans.

Domhnall Gleeson Has Confidence In 'The Last Jedi's Surprises

The most recent cast member to speak up about the film's shocking twists and turns is Domhnall Gleeson, the actor responsible for bringing the First Order's General Hux to life. In an interview while promoting his new film American Made, Gleeson had this to say about the upcoming sci-fi epic:

"When I read it I needed to talk to him, and I think that's always a good sign. I was like, 'Wow there's some stuff there which is kind of - not scary but different to what I expected,' and that's a really, really nice thing. I think that's a really positive thing, I think it's important for those films that we don't repeat ourselves."

This positive note is particularly encouraging when you consider fans' preemptive criticism of The Last Jedi, suggesting that it will likely become a carbon copy of The Empire Strikes Back — something that Rian Johnson was quick to dispel. When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confidently suggested that his vision will be a unique experience. despite the film's obvious parallels with The Empire Strikes Back:

"Rey is off in a remote location with a Jedi master, and the Resistance is in a tough spot, and we’re intercutting those stories. By its very nature, there are some structural parallels. But these are new characters, they’re dealing with new things, and that ultimately is what defines the movie. So I think that’s going to be unique."

I've addressed it the only way I possibly can - by spending the past three years of my life making a film I do not think is derivative. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017

As a fan, it's fantastic to see how confident Rian Johnson is in his story, and Gleeson's reaction to the script is yet another promising sign. Most importantly, Gleeson then explained that the director's vision was made clear to him thanks to a characteristically confident discussion prior to filming:

"I just wanted to talk to him, and when I talked to him he was so clear and so confident, not in a brash way but he knew the film he wanted to make, and it was a really lovely thing. Just to sit down with a filmmaker you really enjoy... but to see him, just the confidence of it and his excitement about what it could be and everything, it was really pleasing to see. Very calming. And I got really excited about being in it, and it was a really very, very cool experience working with him. I would love to work with him again, I really enjoyed it."

Gleeson Wasn't The Only One To Be Stunned By Rian Johnson's Script

Luke Skywalker [Credit: Disney]

Gleeson's recent comments will surely remind fans of Mark Hamill's initial reaction to the script. A few months ago, the Star Wars legend told Vanity Fair that he was shocked by the story and – just like Gleeson – felt the need to address these concerns with the director:

"I at one point had to say to Rian, 'I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character.'"

However, the actor who made Luke Skywalker a household name has since clarified his reaction to the script, stating that he remains confident in the film's ability to thrill audiences in unexpected ways:

""What I was, was surprised at how he saw Luke. And it took me awhile to get around to his way of thinking, but once I was there it was a thrilling experience. I hope it will be for the audience too.""

With this in mind, it would be foolish to go into theaters on December 15 expecting to see a carbon copy of The Empire Strikes Back. Not only has Rian Johnson stated that The Last Jedi will, despite similarities, be an entirely unique experience, but the film's leading actors have also dispelled these rumors. Instead, it sounds as though fans will be given a truly unique take on the Star Wars franchise, with unexpected events that could shake the fandom to its core.

What do you think will happen in The Last Jedi? Let me know with a comment below.

(Source: ComicBookMovie.com)