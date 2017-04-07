Younger readers may know him as Mr Potato Head, while older readers may remember him as C.P.O. Sharkey, but everyone knows him as a legend. The comedic giant Don Rickles passed away at his LA home on April 6, at the grand old age of 90.

As celebs — and particularly comedians — lined up to let the world know how much Mr Rickles meant to them, one particularly tearful and moving eulogy came from show host Jimmy Kimmel, who loved him so much he had him on his show 17 times. Right off the bat, Jimmy didn't hide his emotion:

"I’ll tell you right up front that I’m going to cry. I'm already crying, which is embarrassing. But I’m not good with this sort of thing and I’m sorry... But we lost someone that we and I love very much today."

Watch the full tribute here (if you have a Kleenex on hand).

Kimmel spoke fondly of Rickles's ascerbic wit and young-at-heart cheekiness, adding:

"I know it sounds crazy to say he was too young, but he was. Because he was youthful and funny and sharp and generous... There will never be another Don Rickles. He was probably the greatest talk show guest of all time."

Legions of showbiz fans added their own tribute to the late, great Don Rickles, including a wry one from movie legend Martin Scorsese:

"Don Rickles was a giant, a legend… and I can hear his voice now, skewering me for being so lofty. I had the honor of working with him on my picture Casino. He was a professional. He kept me doubled over with laughter every day on the set - yet he was a complete pro. We became friends over the years and I had the honor of being roasted by him more than once - sometimes when I didn’t expect it. He just started showing up at places and insulting me."

Several other celebs and comics, each great in their own way, added their thoughts at Don Rickles's passing.

Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles. ;^) — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 6, 2017

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2017

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

Thanks for all the laughs, Mr Rickles. RIP sir.

(Source: ET)