As we fire up the Falcon to do the Kessel Run, and shooting begins on the hotly anticipated Han Solo anthology film, Alden Ehrenreich prepares to slip on his waistcoat as Han and Donald Glover is pencilling on a moustache to play Lando Calrissian. It will be a case of bros before hos as we follow the tale of a young Solo and Calrissian in their formative years, but where in the galaxy we will be heading remains a mystery.

Clearly keen to live up to the legacy of Lando, it was a case of Landos who lunch as #DonaldGlover was spotted dining with original actor Billy Dee Williams. Glover will take over the part from Williams, who was last seen in the role as cloud captain Calrissian in 1983's Return of the Jedi. Glover could just be telling Williams how he "Lando-ed" the part for the upcoming #HanSolo anthology film, but could it mean something more?

Sooooooo yesterday a certain Mr. Glover and a certain Billy Dee were lunching at my favorite spot in Los Feliz and UM OMG #LANDO #starwars pic.twitter.com/8ICWPoinai — Just Loren (@GODDOLLARS) January 23, 2017

Going Solo

'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

As one of the most recognizable characters from the #StarWars universe, Lando Calrissian's fate was left unknown after the Battle of Endor in Lucas's films. Outside of film, the character has gone on to enjoy a fruitful life in the #comicbook canon and even had his own Marvel series. When/will we ever see Williams back in Cloud City in the films remains to be seen, but we do know that Disney is attempting to pull the many strands of Star Wars stories closer to its own universe.

Despite being in early drafts, Billy Dee Williams's absence from #TheForceAwakens was one of the biggest disappointments for fans of Lucas's original trilogy. Not that the death of Han was swept under the carpet, but a quick wookiee hug and everyone carried on with their day. There may be no body, but with Star Wars known for their grand funeral scenes, it only seems right that Han gets a proper send-off, or someone at least informs Lando of his demise. However, with filming seemingly wrapped on Star Wars: Episode VIII, and no sign of Williams's return for #TheLastJedi, a solo Solo film could be the only time to bring the actor back to his iconic role.

We know that the first shots for the anthology film are underway, so the lunch could foreshadow William's appearance in the film. In the meantime, Billy should sit tight, we know he is a man of patience, having waited 27 years to return to his role as Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the Batman universe.

The Lando Before Time

'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

You could argue that fate intervened and that Glover really was made for the role. The Community actor has been outspoken on his casting as Lando, seemingly a huge fan of the character as a Lando doll was reportedly the first Star Wars figure he received as a boy. The casting also seems spot on, because Glover certainly has the look of a young Calrissian. As for the lunching of the Landos, the 33-year-old may just be getting some handy hints from the man himself, Mr. Miyagi-style.

It was a similar story for the man behind the Han, Alden Ehrenreich, when he was spotted having lunch with Harrison Ford in Santa Monica earlier this year. The actors are most probably getting an insight into what made the characters tick all those years ago; however, the idea of an aged Han and Lando recapping their wonder years, or appearing in some final scene cameo in Solo's anthology, makes the hairs on your Tauntaun stand up.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be herding nerfs with an unspecified date in 2018, which will team up Ehrenreich, Glover, and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke. Given the success of #RogueOne, can Han Solo: A Star Wars Story continue the anthology success? There is still no word on what the third in the planned "anthology trilogy" will contain, but we are keeping our lightsabers crossed that someone can resurrect Josh Trank's binned Boba Fett story. We will let Glover and Williams get back to their lunch now.

