Looks like Justice League Dark is going to stay in the shadows a while longer. Due to scheduling conflicts, Doug Liman is no longer attached as the director, and Warner Bros. has begun the search for a new filmmaker.

According to Variety, Liman's other project Chaos Walking just received the greenlight from Lionsgate, so he'll head off to make that film next.

This is the latest director setback for Justice League Dark since the movie initially had Hellboy's Guillermo del Toro ready to direct back in 2015. He had to bow out because of other projects as well. The good news is Scott Rudin remains as producer and Michael Gilio is writing the script. Don't worry, the studio has already started to talk with other directors to find the right one to get Justice League Dark back on track.

Justice League Dark, based on the comic series of the same name, follows a team of superheroes who are masters of the mystic arts. Some of the team members include Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Deadman and Etrigan the Demon. The movie has also been called Dark Universe at times, which is going to get real confusing as Universal just claimed that title for its connected monster universe.

With the brief but notable successes of the cult hit Constantine series on NBC and the Justice League Dark animated film released earlier this year, there's still interest in bringing these characters to the big screen. (Or back to the big screen, in the case of Constantine and Swamp Thing.)

Which director would like to see take over Justice League Dark?

(Source: Variety)