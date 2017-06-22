It appears that we haven't seen the last of Downton Abbey. The periodic drama series, which first aired on ITV back in 2010 and followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in England, enjoyed a long and successful run, producing six acclaimed seasons, and becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

After five years on the air, the #TV show officially came to an end with its 2015 Christmas special which served as the series finale. But despite the neat ending, it seems that the series will be making a comeback in the form of a film.

Speaking to AP, NBC Universal International Studios' president Michael Edelstein confirmed that there will be a Downton Abbey film. He commented:

"There’s a movie in the works. It’s been in the works for some time...We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

However, despite the enthusiastic response from Edelstein, it seems that NBC Universal has yet to fill the cast in on their plans for a Downton film. Sophia McShera, who portrayed the assistant cook Daisy Mason on the series, was completely unaware of the studio's plans, telling the AP:

"Oh, well, you’ve got confirmation before us. We have no idea if that’s happening...But we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure."

Furthermore, Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith Crawley humorously responded to the statement:

“Well, tell my agent, because we’re still waiting to know. We’re hoping that will happen soon.”

As the series was wrapped up quite tidily the idea of a film is rather intriguing, and it begs the question: what could possibly take us back to Downton?

What Could We See In A 'Downton Abbey' Film?

Given that Downtown Abbey was a period drama, there are actually a lot of possibilities for where the film could take the characters, particularly when it comes to time period. Throughout the years, historical events such as the sinking of the Titanic and the outbreak of the First World War have acted as backdrops to the storylines, and it leaves us wondering about what could come next.

Moreover, as the series explored the impact of the First World War and the inter-war period on the British aristocracy, it would be intriguing to see how World War II would affect the characters. After all, the final season did hint towards the eventual decline of the British aristocracy — and as this would undoubtedly affect the Crawleys a great deal, it would be interesting to see the events unfold on screen.

But with that in mind, we have to wonder if a time jump is on the cards. It wouldn't be the first time that Downton has skipped out a few years. The original series took place between 1912 and 1926, and given that there were only five seasons, time jumps were inevitable.

As far as characters are concerned, it would be rather difficult to speculate what comes next, given that the vast majority of them had their story arcs neatly tied up in the unusually cheery season finale. Although, while we were teased with the idea of romance between Tom Branson and Miss Laura Edmunds, it was never delivered, purposely leaving something open for us. Perhaps we may finally see a happy ending for these two in the film continuation.

Is love on the cards for Tom Branson and Laura Edmunds? [Credit: ITV]

So after nearly two years off the air, it seems like we haven't seen the last of the Crawleys. The idea of a Downton Abbey film should come as no surprise, given the series's incredible success, and it appears that NBC could make that idea a reality in the very near future.

