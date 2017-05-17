In the latest sneak peek for The Mummy, some revealing details regarding Russell Crowe's character, Dr. Jekyll, have come to light. This new info adds a bit of insight into the covert organization Jekyll works for. He's apparently part of an organization known as the Prodigum. Check out the sneak peek below for a full breakdown of the Prodigum and Jekyll's role in the organization:

In the sneak peek, we learn that the Prodigum is a shadowy organization whose purpose is to study strange monsters and how to stop them. Jekyll heads the operation, using conventional monuments like the National History Museum as a cover to do what he does best: eliminate monsters. Jekyll's role at Prodigum adds context to him being the connection between all of Universal's monster movies in the universe. He's expected to have information on the different monsters being introduced in future monster movies, so it makes sense for him to be the equivalent of Van Helsing in this universe.

Now, Jekyll isn't a direct adaptation of Van Helsing, but his role is similar. He has knowledge of monsters and seeks to destroy them, which is what Helsing is known for. That said, there's one aspect of Dr. Jekyll's character we still don't know much about: his transformation into Mr. Hyde.

Anyone familiar with the Jekyll character knows he transforms into a deranged version of himself known as Mr. Hyde. We've yet to see Crowe's version of Jekyll transform, but a cleverly placed screenshot in the latest sneak peek for #TheMummy may have given us our first clear image of the hideous Hyde.

'The Mummy' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

The image may be brief but it's clear enough to tell Jekyll's face gets a makeover when he transforms. We haven't seen the full transformation take place, but it'll undoubtedly be one of the movie's highlights. What's unclear is whether or not Jekyll's physical appearance will also mutate to give Mr. Hyde a more robust appearance.

Are you excited to see Dr. Jekyll transform into his deranged other half, Mr. Hyde? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Mummy opens in theaters on June 9, 2017.