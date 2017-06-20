It may be a while until we see Dracula take to the big screen once again in Universal's Dark Universe, but turns out we won't have to wait that long to see him do his thing on television. The creative minds responsible for BBC's Sherlock, starring starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, are coming together once again to bring Dracula to life.

Prepare The Garlic, Dracula Is Coming To Television

Variety is reporting that #MarkGatiss and #StevenMoffat (who are also the brains behind the current run of Doctor Who) are developing a new Dracula series in the vein of Sherlock. According to the report, the show will be a new take on Bram Stoker's 1897 classic horror novel.

When the show will take place is a mystery right now, but the statement makes it sound like it will be a modern incarnation of the character. That would make sense, especially with the success Sherlock enjoyed. The notion of bringing a character with classic roots into our modern world could give #Dracula a unique tone, particularly with Gatiss and Moffat's trademark fast-paced wit that has been utilized in both Sherlock and Doctor Who over the years—much to fans' delight:

Like Sherlock, the series will consist of mini-seasons comprised of feature-length episodes. Work on the show hasn't started, since the writing duo is working on other projects. However, talks are already underway with BBC for UK broadcasting rights. As for the US audience, Hartswood Films and some unnamed US partners will be joining the project as producers. But further details on the project are scarce, mainly because scripts haven't yet been written.

This isn't the first time in recent years that an attempt to bring Bram Stoker's novel to the small screen has been made. A short-lived series starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the immortal vampire living in Victorian London was given a straight-to-series order back in 2013, but the promising project was canceled after one 10-episode season. After a strong premiere, ratings never took off and there were rumored issues with the perpetually troubled Meyers.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'Dracula' [Credit: NBC]

This new attempt by Moffat and Gatiss, however, should suffer no such fate. Judging from their track record, this project is in good hands. They are arguably the most powerful creative team in British television and the duo whose projects consistently have the greatest crossover potential for American audiences. Plus, Gatiss is a huge fans of the classic monsters, as he stated during an interview with Radio Times:

"I was steeped in horror films from the beginning, I absolutely adored them. I saw my first when I was about five: 'The Brides of Dracula.' I remember it vividly."

With those factors going for it, it looks like Dracula's new venture into the television world will be yet another hit from the Gatiss-Moffat team.

What do you think about Dracula? Will it live up to Sherlock's awesomeness? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Variety, Radio Times)