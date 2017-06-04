We're right in the middle of one of the most exciting Dragon Ball Super arcs to come out since the series's conception. Currently, Goku and his friends are about to take part in the Tournament of Power in which every universe will enter to compete for their survival.

Recently, Episode 93 aired in Japan and we got to see Goku's arch-nemesis Frieza return to the story, as he will be participating in the Tournament of Power. While this was the major headline for the episode, there was a secondary plot that was far more interesting also taking place.

Over in Universe 6, another group of Saiyans are preparing for the Tournament, having discovered an incredible new member in the form of a young girl named Kale. We have known about Kale for quite some time now as she was heavily featured in marketing material for baring a close resemblance to non-canon fan favorite Broly.

Broly was an extremely powerful Saiyan who starred in his own trilogy of Dragon Ball Z movies and was referred to as the "Legendary Super Saiyan." He was immensely powerful and highly liked by fans, but was not an original concept by series creator Akira Toriyama, so he remains in non-canon territory away from the main storyline. However, this Kale seems to be Toriyama's own interpretation of the character and he seems to be putting an interesting twist on things.

In the original Broly trilogy, he is overcome with rage at Goku because he cried a lot as a baby. Yeah, he's not hard to motivate. Anyway, Broly's crib was beside Goku's on Planet Vegeta and his constant crying drove Broly mad, resulting in his inability to control himself around Goku.

Outside of being a woman, it seems Kale also differs from Broly in her motivations. She isn't driven by a babies crying, but instead by her desire to be with her crush. In Episode 93, Kale loses control when she sees Cabba and her instructor, Caulifla, getting "friendly" with one another, sencing her into a fit of rage.

Kale begins to unrelentingly attack Cabba and it isn't until Caulifla confronts her that Kale eventually powers down.This has led to a lot of confusion among fans — it's obvious Kale was jealous, but of who: Cabba or Caulifla?

Where this episode was in Japanese it's hard for many English-speaking fans to grasp exactly how these words are spoken and who they're directed at, so I'm going to dissect the body language.

Kale was upset because she thought Cabba and Caulifla were beginning to share romantic feelings. I would assume she would then begin to attack the person who is trying to steal the man or woman she has feelings for. In this case, she starts to attack Cabba. It's also telling that the only person that can calm Kale from her fit of rage is Caulifla when she says, "Kale! Don't get the wrong idea! I'm not so cheap that I'd fall for someone like this!" Kale then powers down in relief.

It's too early to tell, but based off what I saw in the episode, it seems like Kale has feelings for Caulifla over Cabba. If so, this will introduce the second gay character in the series. The first was a minor character named Otokosuki who participated in the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament. However, Kale will be the first gay character to actually play a role in the story, making her very significant.

Introducing a major gay character to the series and making a story arc centered around her love for Caulifla is very exciting and progressive for Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation.

Are you guys excited to see Kale in the Tournament of Power? Tell me what you think in the comments.