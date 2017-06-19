It's hard to imagine our favorite childhood stars all grown up and getting married. First it's Twilight's Robert Pattinson, who became engaged to FKA Twigs in 2015; Then many a #HarryPotter fans were crushed when they heard of Matthew Lewis' (a.k.a Neville Longbottom) engagement to girlfriend, Angela Jones. And just yesterday, Josh Peck, from Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, tied the knot.

Almost a year ago to the day, Peck's engagement to cinematographer and editor girlfriend, Paige O'Brienn was confirmed after she posted a photo via her Instagram, thanking Peck for the ring:

Though they have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, the two have been hinting at their upcoming nuptials this past month on their Instagram pages, firstly with Josh trying on a tux with the cheeky caption:

"What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I'll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter."

Just last month, Paige expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming wedding by sharing a photo from her bridal shower thrown by her friends and family:

"Thank you to my friends and family for the cutest bridal shower a girl could ask for."

In attendance were a couple of recognizable A-Listers, such as Peck's former Grandfathered co-star John Stamos. The mother of four-year old twins Layla and Emelia (who both played Edie on the show), Nicole Golfieri posted the group photo from the wedding below:

However, Drake Bell, Peck's co-star on Drake and Josh doesn't seem to be spotted in any of the Malibu wedding photos on social media. He even posted a telling Twitter message saying:

"When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...."

The tweet has since been deleted and all the remains is an old throwback photo of the two from Drake and Josh days.

Other than that, the wedding seemed to go off without a hitch (no pun intended). From the flowers to the dance floor, the wedding looked to be a small, intimate gathering with family and friends.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

What do you love most about Josh Peck? Tell us in the comments!

(Source: Buzz)