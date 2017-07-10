The recent Drake Bell and Josh Peck wedding invite snub drama has been one of the year's most dramatic moments within the realm of pop culture. The drama all began when it came to light that Josh Peck didn't send his former Drake & Josh co-star, Drake Bell an invitation to his wedding. As a result, Bell felt insulted and tweeted out some very controversial tweets, breaking the hearts of many Drake & Josh fans. However, fortunately it appears that this debacle may now be finished once and for all.

Drake Bell Says 'There Are No Hard Feelings'

After being insulted when he wasn't invited to Josh Peck's wedding last month, Drake Bell has now assured the world that the wedding feud is over. In an interview with People, Bell cleared the air and reminded fans that the two co-stars still talk on a frequent basis:

"I was caught off guard. I hadn't heard of anything about it. ... There are no hard feelings. He's been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we've been talking."

After looking at these quotes, it seems like this was all a miscommunication between the two friends. And, as many people defending Peck's case pointed out, the wedding was reported to be small and off-the-radar. But after Bell's comment on Twitter, the pair found themselves in the spotlight once again. However, Bell admitted he had no idea how huge of a deal the drama would eventually become:

"That was a shock. I didn't think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral affect. That's my bro, you know? It's kind of one of those things where you're fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you're like, 'Hey, I can say that but you can't!"

In the end, I believe Bell was right in the sense that this drama shouldn't have become as amplified as it was. At the same time, this is also a reminder to us all that we should think twice before saying anything, because in the modern world we live in today, you can never take back what you say — especially if you have millions of Twitter followers!

Are YOU happy the wedding feud has concluded? Could this bring us one step closer to a Drake & Josh reunion? Tell me below!

(Source: People)