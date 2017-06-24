Drake Bell rose to fame on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh; and since then, the actor has become one of the most prominent voice actors working today. Over the past few years. #DrakeBell has voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man on Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man, but the actor might have his eyes set on another superhero role — this time, in the realm of DC Comics.

Drake Bell's Cryptic Robin Tweets

Taking to his Twitter account, Drake Bell posted a cryptic tweet which read: "the Boy Wonder?". He then posted a picture of the Robin symbol, before quickly deleting both tweets. As with most things on the internet, nothing is truly deleted, so it came as no surprise when an intrepid Twitter user took screenshots of the posts, which led to rampant speculation about what Bell was eluding to.

Could Drake Bell Be Playing Robin?

First off, it's entirely possible that Bell may have shared this tweet in order to persuade the public that he should portray Robin on the big screen – a strategy which we’ve seen before during Tyrese's campaign to play Green Lantern in the #DCEU. However, given Bell’s resume, it is likely that he could be voicing Robin in a DC animated role, and with Young Justice Season 3 on the way, it makes perfect sense.

The idea that Drake Bell could be playing a live-action Robin in a future DCEU film quickly spread across the internet. This is certainly a possibility, but given Bell’s resume as a voice-over and TV actor, it seems likely that if he were to play a live-action version of Robin, it would be on television.

It was recently announced that a live-action version of the Teen Titans would be coming to a new DC Entertainment streaming platform, and this show seems like the perfect fit for Drake Bell. It’s true that Robin is not in the line-up for Titans yet, but Nightwing is, so it would make sense that a Robin (possibly Tim Drake) would exist in the same universe.

Titans will begin filming soon, and no casting announcements have been made yet, so Bell being cast certainly isn't out of the question. Out of all the possibilities, Drake Bell playing Robin on #Titans seems like the safest bet, and fantastic casting.

Bosslogic Imagines What Drake Bell Would Look Like As A Live-Action Robin

Drake Bell As Robin [Credit: Bossogic via Comicbook.com]

After Drake Bell deleted his tweets, ComicBook.Com commissioned #Bosslogic to create an image of what Bell would look like as Robin. The design of the Robin suit is simple yet fitting for the character, and Bell looks like he was born to play the role of the third Robin, Tim Drake.

Drake Bell’s Robin looks like he would be right at home in the #Arrowverse or Titans. After seeing this image, fans have begun to show support for Bell to be the first live-action Robin since Chris O’Donnell portrayed the role in Batman and Robin, almost killing the franchise in the process.

Although Bosslogic’s artwork is amazing, we don’t know yet if Drake Bell will actually portray a live-action version of Robin. Regardless though, between all the DC properties on film and TV being released in the next few years, let's hope that fans will finally see the live-action Robin they've been hoping for.

Sound off! Do you want Drake Bell to play Robin on Titans, the Arrowverse, or the DCEU? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.

(Source: Comicbook.com)