While the original 1987 TV series might be a nostalgic classic from our childhoods, many people forget that Ducktales was actually based on an old comic series in the '50s simply called Uncle Scrooge created by Carl Barks. Much like the show, it followed Scrooge McDuck, his nephews and other colorful characters on zany adventures in Duckberg and around the world.

While not as well known to the public as other big comic book franchises like Marvel or DC, Barks's Uncle Scrooge series was actually a lot more influential than you might think. Steven Spielberg has admitted that the boulder scene from the beginning of Raiders of the Lost Ark was taken right from 1954 Scrooge comic, The Seven Cities of Cibola.

[Credit: Dell Comics / Disney]

George Lucas has also admitted that Scrooge's adventures in space with extraterrestrials lit up his imagination and would eventually become the Star Wars franchise. There was even an "Inception" plot in a 2002 comic, eight years before the Christopher Nolan movie — isn't that bizarre?

[Credit: Dell Comics / Disney]

However, fans who know about the original comics also know that the original TV series was not the most faithful adaption. A lot of characters had to be dropped and other characters were added to make it the classic we all knew as children. Ever since #Disney starting releasing promotional pictures and videos, the studio has been hinting at the fact that the reboot will follow the ideas of the original show but also stay more loyal to Carl Bark's comic series where it all started.

For starters, Scrooge's red outfit does not match the blue one he wore in the first #TV series because that's his original costume from the comics. Also, Donald Duck has been pushed into a main character role rather than a rare appearance as he was actually an important character who always appeared the comics serving as a comic relief.

Being more faithful to Bark's Uncle Scrooge comics seems to be higher on Disney's priorities than being a reboot of the original 1987 series. The opening theme song seems to literally be laid out in comic strips as the characters race and jump across the screen. Donald Duck also seems to appear more in the opening than Launchpad McQuack, who was fan-favorite in the both Ducktales and Darkwing Duck.

However, one of the biggest nods to the Uncle Scrooge comic series in the opening is the appearance of The Flying Dutchman pirate ship, which is from — what most fans like to call — Barks's most famous story from the comics. One shot in the opening theme seems to be ripped right out of the comics.

familiar? [Credit: Dell Comics / Disney]

The opening also gives a lot of passing nods to original TV series as well. In one shot, the gang is attacked by a giant scorpion-looking monster in a treasure room, which is a scene from the spin-off #DuckTales movie. In another shot from the opening, the gang is also being chased by a mummy, which also appeared in the opening of the first DuckTales series.

Unfortunately, one question still remains unanswered for fans. How the heck did Mrs. Beakley get so ripped? Guess we won't know for sure until the series releases its hour-long special on August 12.

Did you notice anything else from the new DuckTales opening?