J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter world is certainly filled to the brim with mysteries and secrets still waiting to be discovered. And with it already being six years since the on-screen Hogwarts Express huffed and puffed out of that magical King's Cross platform for the final time, there still remains quite a lot to be read between the lines in the wizarding series.

For example, could J.K. Rowling actually have foreshadowed Professor Dumbledore's death far earlier than the moment in which he was shoved off the Astronomy Tower in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince? According to one particular Reddit theory, the answer is yes.

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

See more:

Redditor xAnuq recently dug deep and discovered a major hint that suggests that Rowling actually told us about the silver-bearded headmaster's death three books earlier in the Prisoner of Azkaban.

"When Thirteen Dine Together, The First To Rise Will be The First To Die!"



Here's the theory: As the Dursleys are hardly the type of humans you wish to celebrate Christmas with, Harry decides to stay at Hogwarts with Ron during the holidays in his third year. As a result, they are invited to a dinner party with Dumbledore, Professor Sybil Trelawney and a few others.

When the kooky Divination teacher approaches a table of 12 people sitting down, she freaks out and says that she refuses to join — she's adamant that when 13 people dine together, the first to get up will be the first to die. Her exact words are:

"If I join the table, we shall be thirteen! Nothing could be more unlucky! Never forget that when thirteen dine together, the first to rise will be the first to die!"

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Nobody really pays attention to Trewlaney's outburst but now, we can see the dire consequences of her prophecy as clear as day. The theory goes on to interestingly note that when the Divination teacher did in fact approach the table, nobody realized that 13 people were already sitting at the table — we would later find out that Peter Pettigrew was in Ron's pocket all along disguised as his pet rat Scabbers, bumping up those seated to the ill-fated number.

Tragically though, at this point — in order to calm his colleague — Dumbledore is the first to rise and with this, J.K. Rowling foreshadowed his fall way before it eventually happened. Ultimately, already into the third book in the #HarryPotter series, his fate was sealed.

Do you think this Dumbledore theory makes sense?

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

(Source: Reddit)