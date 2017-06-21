Though full of promise for fans of the video game franchise, Duncan Jones' Warcraft ultimately failed to impress at the box office, and although the film left the option for sequels open, it seems unlikely that they will ever have the chance to be made.

What's even worse for fans who still hold out hope for a sequel is the fact that director Duncan Jones was totally onboard to turn the film into a trilogy, and recently revealed that he even had ideas for future storylines.

Speaking at a screening of Warcraft in London, England, Heroic Hollywood reports that Jones explained to the audience his vision for the franchise, including how the first film would have fit in with the sequels. He said:

"This first film is about establishing the world, and showing Durotan helping his son escape a dying planet. So to me the idea over the course of three films would be for Thrall to fulfill that vision of Durotan to create a new homeland for the Orcs. So in [the sequel] it would be the adolescent years of that baby, and anyone who does know their Warcraft stories would know it’s very much a Spartacus story that goes on with that character. I would basically follow that through." "And with the human side of it, which is a little less clear of how that would follow, but basically there is an aftermath to this film which would need to be completed. And on the Orc side you’re very much following that baby, Go’el, known as Thrall in the universe, and how he eventually creates the Orc homeland.”

Jones — who is the eldest child of the late David Bowie — also revealed to audiences why he felt such a pull to direct Warcraft, citing a rather touching reason:

“My fascination with trying to do Warcraft in three films and the idea of family is, I love the idea of Durotan has sacrificed himself so his son and the people he cares about can survive – I want to see that sacrifice pay off. That’s the trilogy. That’s the heart of the story. The rest of it is mumbo jumbo names and shit (laughs). Good shit, because Chris Metzen is a wonderful writer, but the heart of the story is someone’s sacrifice because they thought it was worth sacrificing for, and it was a good person who has a good kid and I want that good kid to pay off.”

So, given that Jones has the future films mapped out, does that mean it's an indication that we'll be seeing these sequels any time soon? Sadly, that remains to be seen. Speaking on the topic of sequels, Jones was pretty clear that that decision lay in the hands of the studio execs, telling the audience:

"It’s not up to me. It’s up to Legendary, and Blizzard, and Universal and too many chiefs. There’s no reason for me to believe there’s any likelihood of it happening other than sheer pig headiness."

Keep the dream alive, Duncan! There's definitely enough Warcraft fans who are keen to see these sequels made.

(Source: Heroic Hollywood)