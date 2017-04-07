Roll the dice, fighter dwarf, and hope you hit a 20: a Dungeons & Dragons movie is back on the cards, and nobody wants it to be a critical fail. New Line Cinema attempted a Dungeons & Dragons movie back in 2000, but it was quite the flop at the box office, the kind of movie that the Razzies throw a party for (i.e. just the sort of film I love).

There was also the delightful rip-off movie Mazes & Monsters, in which Tom Hanks spits the immortal line, "I have SPELLS!"

Fortunately for D&D fans the world over, one high-profile star is championing the movie's cause. True Blood hunk Joe Manganiello told MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast that he's on the case:

"Last year with a playwright I went to Carnegie Mellon with, I actually made a draft of a film, and now we're talking to all the right parties. I had a two-day creative summit with the [RPG company] Wizards of the Coast...we had like a two-day summit about where the movie could go or TV series, products, synergy, the whole deal."

You can hear the passion in Manganiello's words, and it really seems like he might be the guy to bring the long-awaited project to fruition:

"Obviously there's a spectacle. There's dragons, breathing fire and lightning. That's the biggest draw in Game of Thrones...[but] what makes a great fantasy or superhero movie is the human aspect. It's gotta be about something. We root for those characters in 'Game of Thrones'. 'Fellowship of the Ring' was about friendship and this undying love for your friends and doing anything for your friends, and I think that's something people can identify with."

In the meantime, Manganiello is appearing on an episode of web series CelbriD&D (which sounds totally filthy but isn't) in which celebs compete against each other at table-based games. Cute! Maybe we can expect fellow famous Dungeons & Dragons fans Stephen Colbert and Vin Diesel to appear in the future?

(Source: MTV)