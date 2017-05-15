Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in charge of bringing #BlackAdam to life in the DCEU, first as a protagonist in his very own solo film and then as an antagonist in 2019's Shazam! The only problem is, that's still a few years away.

Johnson sat down with Fandango to promote his upcoming film, Baywatch. During the interview, the actor dropped a few bombshells regarding his future in the DCEU and fortunately, it doesn't look like we'll have to wait much longer to see him wield the power of the gods.

Black Adam's Upcoming Surprise Appearance

The #DCEU is known for its shifting nature, so the actor was asked whether his solo Black Adam venture would ever become a reality. He confirmed it would, and there are some very exciting things in the process of building up the DCEU:

“It’s definitely going to happen, sure. We’ve had great conversations with Geoff Johns and everyone over at DC. It’s an exciting time right now for everyone at DC because they are in a process now where they are building out [their DC universe] really nicely."

That's when he dropped the bombshell. Johnson revealed fans were in for a treat, stating there was a huge reveal coming involving when we'll get our first taste of the character.

"We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.”

But that's not even the tip of the DC iceberg. Johnson also promised something we've been waiting for for years.

Superman Vs. Black Adam

Fans will remember #DwayneJohnson sharing a picture on Instagram of himself drinking with #HenryCavill last year. The caption teased major things coming for the Man of Steel facing Black Adam, and as you would expect, the post garnered a whole lot of attention.

Springing off of that, when asked about whether we could be seeing Superman face Black Adam, Johnson gave a very optimistic answer:

“One fine day… that’s coming. That’s in the cards. So..."

For the past years, there have been some rumblings to that happening, but now it's confirmed, one day we'll see #Superman and Black Adam trading punches. It's too soon and we know too little to start speculating on how that would happen. But we can speculate on something else.

Which Movie Will Serve As Black Adam's Introduction?

Unfortunately for us, #TheRock keeps himself in top shape, so there's no way of knowing when his Black Adam prep will begin, and therefore no way to pinpoint in which upcoming DC movie he will be jumping into going by upcoming productions.

But that doesn't mean we don't have anything to go by. Johnson said his introduction would be a surprise, and we know that wouldn't happen past 2019, as that's when he'll appear in Shazam! With that in mind, there are three films in which he could make his debut due to their closeness: Wonder Woman, Justice League and Aquaman.

#WonderWoman's mythology is based around gods, but slight tweaks to continuity and lore combination could make the film a definite candidate. It's hard to imagine that news of this wouldn't have leaked or been confirmed by now with the film just a few weeks away, however. #JusticeLeague is already introducing its titular team at the same time as the New Gods, but there's nothing that says he might not be introduced in a brief cameo, a post-credits scene, or not even be seen at all, but just mentioned. So it wouldn't be unrealistic for it to be Justice League that first introduces Black Adam into the DCEU.

#Aquaman may sound puzzling to some, but there is some validity to the assumption. When it was announced that Black Adam would get a solo movie, THR's Borys Kit tweeted out this message:

Also, don't rule out an appearance by Black Adam in AQUAMAN as a tease. Not saying it will happen, just don't rule it out. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) January 19, 2017

It wasn't a confirmation at all, Kit himself stresses to not take an appearance from him in the movie as granted, but it's certainly a possibility. So, out of these three upcoming adventures, which one will Black Adam use to terrorize us for the first time? It's tough to say, while his debut is most likely in one of those three, each have different aspects that make them a prime candidate, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, 2017 and Justice League on November 17, 2017.

Poll Where do you think we'll see Black Adam pop up prior to his film? Wonder Woman

Justice League

Aquaman

[Source: Fandango]