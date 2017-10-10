With its first major spin-off movie since The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the popular Fast and Furious franchise is about to drive into new territory. Thanks to his popularity, fan-favorite character Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) will be getting his very own movie, but the announcement of his solo ride has been more divisive than expected. Nevertheless, Johnson has defended the upcoming movie while taking a few shots at those who don't share his enthusiasm.

Johnson is currently hyping up his very own Fast and Furious spin-off on Instagram. The film is set to focus on Diplomatic Security Service agent, Luke Hobbs, who will be joined by the vengeful mercenary-turned anti-hero, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Johnson specifically thanked the franchise's producers for giving him the opportunity to star in his own spin-off movie, which could potentially kickstart even more Hobbs-related sequels. The currently untitled #Hobbs movie is being written by screenwriter and franchise mainstay Chris Morgan, and is set for a release in July 2019. Filming is expected to begin sometime next year.

While his comments are somewhat vague, Johnson also addressed the controversy surrounding his newest project, with a strong message for those who are actively against the film's production.

“Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum."

Why Has The Hobbs Spin-Off Been So Controversial?

Loyal fans were dismayed by the news that the spin-off movie inadvertently pushes the release date for #Fast9 to 2020. #Universal, however, claims that this was done so that they could find perfect director for the highly anticipated sequel. Rumors claim that Fast 5 director Justin Lin may return, which could explain why they chose to delay the project, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Johnson's co-star #TyreseGibson called out Dwayne Johnson on Instagram over Fast 9's delay. The actor who plays Roman Pearce begged Johnson to not star in the Hobbs solo-movie because doing so could delay Fast 9, going as far as to call Johnson a "clown" for breaking up the 'Fast family'.

However, #VinDiesel – who famously leads the franchise as Dominic Toretto – pleaded for calm and understanding, while also refusing to point fingers and blame The Rock for Fast 9's delays. The face of the Fast and Furious movies then assured his followers that the wait for the ninth installment will be well worth it.

It may have caused a rift within the Fast family, but fans should remain hopeful in regards to upcoming installments. Given the franchise's enduring popularity, it makes sense for Universal to capitalize on Johnson's fame with a spin-off, and Fast 9 is still on course to become another huge hit with fans. Behind the scenes, it's surely a positive sign to see Vin Diesel trying to find a peaceful resolve, while Dwayne Johnson shows genuine enthusiasm towards Hobbs' spin-off movie.

