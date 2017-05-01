Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson keeps busy. In the next two years, he'll appear in approximately a gazillion films, including Baywatch, Jumanji, Black Adam, and San Andreas 2.

Nestled into that impressive slate, one of his most anticipated films is Rampage, a live-action adaptation of the classic video game which featured three giant beasts punching buildings into rubble.

With the video game's simple premise, we've been dying to know how the film will work. But details about the story have been a mystery. In fact, other than a reasonable assumption of an absurd amount of action, there's very little we know about how the movie will transform its electronic origin. That uncertainty ends today. Because...

The Rock Has Revealed 'Rampage's Plot Through Instagram

The Rock took to Instagram to share, as always, pictures of his vein-popping workout routines. This one had a more primal theme than others, as Johnson announced that production on Rampage was about to begin in Georgia:

In the caption, the actor gives out the very first description of the film's plot. Allow me to let the Rock walk you through the story in a way only he can do it:

"Goin' primal. Good to finally have boots on the ground here in Georgia for production of 'RAMPAGE'. I head up an anti poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."

So that's what we'll be seeing unfold in Rampage. It's great to finally have an idea of what to expect, but you might still have some questions.

How Does This Compare To The Video Game?

As is common in video game movie adaptations, the film's plot differs a great deal from its source material. Granted, the Rampage game didn't have much of a story, but it did have lore. Its premise centers around three humans, Lizzie, George and Ralph, who after taking an experimental vitamin, turn into a giant lizard, a giant gorilla and a werewolf, respectively.

The film will keep the monster species, but it will change the backstory quite a bit. For starters, the experimental subjects will be animals, instead of humans. Furthermore, while the protagonists in the game were those three monsters, Johnson will – no surprise – play the hero here as he hunts down the people who experimented on his best friend.

Fortunately for any action lovers out there, the human element of the story will not detract from the highly.anticipated action. As Johnson revealed further down into his caption:

"We have the best VFX monster making team (WETA) on the planet. Our actors and crew have been working very hard to raise the monster genre bar. As always, let's have some fun. Let's shoot."

Therefore, as with any movie that hasn't come out, we should keep our minds open, especially with the talent involved. You can see the monstrous mayhem, directed by Brad Peyton, on April 20, 2018.