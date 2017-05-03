Let's get ready to rumble, because #DwayneJohnson is poised to rock 'em and sock 'em in the upcoming #Rampage film. After decades of trying to level up the formula to create a great video game movie, can Brad Peyton finally do it with Rampage? Sure, we have had Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, and even Angry Birds, but the genre is mired in the likes of Assassin's Creed and Bob Hoskins playing Super Mario.

One way to pull in the punters is to attach Dwayne #TheRock Johnson to your project and watch the dollars roll in. Being all over Hollywood like a computer virus, you could probably have put Johnson in the abysmal Pixels and it still would've worked. Rampage hopes to be a live-action remake of the '80s arcade game, which will star Johnson as primatologist Davis Okoye. When the city is overrun by mutated animals, it is up to Okoye and his best friend (who happens to be a rampaging silverback gorilla) to save the day.

On The Rampage

[Credit: Instagram @therock]

The first image of the cast in action shows The Rock's Okoye standing next to his chest-beating best buddy. Don't expect anything too revealing, because, yes, it is just a man looking uncomfortable in a motion capture suit. However, Johnson seems as "pumped" as the animals themselves, teasing the image with an exciting synopsis:

In our story, we have three animals who fall victim to evil genetic editing, rapidly changing every strand of their DNA so they grow, evolve, and mutate. Everything becomes amplified. Their size, strength, speed, agility... and violent aggression.

The 45-year-old action star went on to assure us that everyone is taking the film VERY seriously:

One of the animals infected – a rare albino gorilla named George, is my best friend. George is played by 6'9" Jason Liles, pictured here. Jason has been studying gorillas for months now preparing for this motion-capture role. Gorillas' movements, body language, and all emotions – joy, pain, sadness, love, aggression, etc. It's insane when you get around this man and how he's able to embody a gorilla.

If the inclusion of Johnson isn't enough for you, the supporting cast is also a stellar cream of the Hollywood crop. James Bond's Naomie Harris, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the DCEU's Joe Manganiello will all be playing major parts. Aside from the acting, it seems that Johnson is also keen to reiterate Rampage's fun factor:

With all the cool advanced technology in our movie, the number one thing you're gonna experience when you watch it is FUN. Because when my best friend George no happy, then me no happy. And when me no happy... bad people become our lunch.

Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, give me Rampage any day of the week. With Johnson teaming back up with Peyton after San Andreas, we are assured three things: action, comedy, and a shed load of muscle. Rampage is definitely going to be one "monster of a film."

Rampage will hit cinemas on April 20, 2018.

