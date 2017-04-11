Coming back fighting, the current plans of the #DC Extended Universe show that the #comicbook powerhouse is not letting their recent run of controversial film reviews get them down. While the likes of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad divided critics, the bright tones of Wonder Woman and Justice League tease a colorful horizon for the grey studio.

While some films may seem up in the air, and there were rumors that #Shazam was altogether off the table, fans feared that that #TheRock's role as #BlackAdam could be relegated to a lackluster villain of #ManofSteel2. However, it appears #DwayneJonhson's Hollywood credentials have paid off and it is full steam ahead over at #DC. Not only will Shazam! still go ahead, but Johnson teases that Black Adam's solo film will be completely different!

Up And Adam!

The 44-year-old Johnson was cast in the role of the muscular anti-hero back in 2008, which all became part of New Line's shelved Shazam! property. After the success of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, Warner Bros. decided to stick a lightning bolt back in the project and pick up where they left off. A Black Adam feature film was announced in January, but since then, it has been relatively quiet on the Adam front — well, Johnson has been busy filming just about every film in Hollywood.

Speaking to MTV, The Rock promised that there are exciting times ahead for DC and especially for Black Adam:

"We've had great discussions with Geoff Johns over at DC. This is a really fun, cool time for DC right now because they're world-building. We're seeing that with Wonder Woman and Aquaman. We have a few surprises down the line."

See also:

It Sounds Shamazing

Talking of surprises, readers were left in the dark to what Johnson was teasing, but now that he isn't just tied into Shazam!, there are hopes he could appear in an earlier #superhero film to set up Adam's solo film — there's that Man of Steel 2 rumor again:

"So what we decided to do was to create a scenario where Black Adam has his stand-alone movie, and Captain Marvel, Shazam, has his stand-alone movie. We're building our world that way, and then we can come together at some point."

With the film not scheduled on the original slate that took us into the future of the DCEU, the "big surprise" to announce could just as easily be the film's release date. #GeoffJohns and co. will likely want to get as much hype as they can out of the project, and having Johnson as your lead is a pretty good place to start. The only other words Johnson had to say were that Black Adam is “just f*cking awesome.

With Jonson's current pipeline including Rampage and Skyscraper, this could easily put Black Adam neatly into the 2019 slate for the studios. Well, that is if it can fit in around those FOUR proposed Batman films. Hmmm, I'm sure Johnson can use the strength of Amon to punch through the competition and give us the film we deserve!

While we are pretty sure Black Adam won't be appearing in Justice League, you can check out the trailer anyway, and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Are you looking forward to 'Black Adam'? Hell yeah - it will 'Rock'

No - it will suck

Let's wait for a release date first

(Source: MTV)

[Poll Image Credit: DC]