Losing your virginity is rarely as romantic as first imagined, and even the sexiest celebs probably have an embarrassing first time story. But how many of those anecdotes involve a brush with the law?

In yet another example of how this superstar is just as down-to-earth as the next Average Joe, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had no shame in sharing the hilariously cringe-worthy tale of losing his virginity — in the back of a car, no less — in an interview with Elle Magazine.

Wrong Place, Wrong Time

#TheRock may be a smooth-bodied hunk now (he apparently goes through one and a half bottles of shaving cream per week to shave his entire body), but even he was once an awkward teenager who made terrible decisions. One of those terrible decisions was the idea to drive out to the middle of a park with his girlfriend and have sex in the car. You can probably see where this is going.

The next thing he knew, their semi-private date was interrupted by none other than the local authorities:

"We shouldn't have been in the park in the first place. All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang."

Much to their surprise, a police car had pulled up alongside them, and the officers on duty were very concerned about the wellbeing of his girlfriend:

"You hear the cop roll down the window and say, 'Ma'am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?' She gets dressed, comes to the car. They say, 'Are you being attacked?' She says, 'No, that's my boyfriend.' It was a complete nightmare."

It's hardly surprising that the police were so alarmed. Despite the fact that having sex in your car is technically a crime, there's the fact that even as a teenager, Johnson didn't actually look any younger than a grown-ass man. Seriously. Judging from the photos the ex-wrestler has shared on social media, it's highly likely that the police mistook him for an adult— which isn't a good look when you're caught attempting to make love to your high school girlfriend.

While Johnson can laugh about it now, the incident was certainly enough to ruin the moment, with the actor lamenting that "some stories are beautiful, but mine was not." Luckily, it looks like he escaped without having to face some serious public indecency charges.

He's A Changed Man

In retrospect, Johnson admits that he "would have preferred not to have been caught by the cops" on the night he lost his virginity. However, he also had another humorous admission of how he'd have done things differently:

"I wouldn't have been so good at it? I mean, where do you go after that.…"

It was a cheeky nod to another humbling topic he raised during the interview: his ego. Johnson admitted that his egotistical behavior in his younger years was responsible for ruining his first marriage to his college girlfriend Dany Garcia. The couple's marriage lasted for ten years before their divorce in 2007.

Luckily, Johnson's inflated sense of self-importance didn't cause too much damage. The pair remain close friends and business partners, and both care for their 16-year-old daughter.

