It's only been a few months since President Trump took office, but public opinion of his presidential capabilities isn't looking so hot. Recent statistics from Public Policy Polling have found that not only are many of those who voted for him withdrawing their support for the former reality TV star, but the majority of voters would love to see him impeached.

While these statistics are hardly surprising — especially in light of the new health care bill — they also raise an important question: If Trump can't do the job, then who can? According the statistics, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might just have a good shot at beating him in the 2020 election.

Could The Rock Be The Next President?

There's do denying that The Rock is loved and admired by many. But is public opinion of him so high that he could win over the voters of America? Well, let's look at what the polls say.

According to their data, Public Policy Polling say Trump's losing favor against the likes of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders— in fact, "15% of Trump voters say they'd choose Sanders over him."

So what about The Rock? He may not be a politician (yet), but Johnson has expressed serious interest in running. When asked by GQ if he'd consider going up against Trump in the 2020 U.S. election, Johnson said it was "a real possibility".

What does American think about all this? Well, Johnson's not quite ranking at the same approval level of Biden or Sanders, but his odds are still looking better than Trump's:

"36% of voters see Johnson favorably to 13% with a negative view of him, although 50% of voters have no opinion about him either way. Both Democrats (38/15) and Republicans (31/17) see him positively. Johnson would lead Trump 42/37 in a prospective contest, and wins over 15% of people who supported Trump last fall."

This means that Johnson has won over the same amount of Trump voters as Sanders, and even more Trump voters than Biden (14%).

Why Would America Vote For Dwayne Johnson?

American voters don't just love Johnson for his chiseled physique and repertoire of action movies. Let's consider some of the reasons why people might be so keen to vote for The Rock over Trump:

1. He Knows What It's Like To Struggle

Unlike Trump, Johnson didn't inherit his millions. While he may be one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and the son of WWF champion Rocky Johnson, he didn't have it easy growing up.

Johnson has shared anecdotes of his tough childhood on social media, recalling seeing his mother's car get repossessed, and coming home to an eviction notice on the door of their shared one bedroom apartment. It's this kind of life experience that makes Johnson so relatable. He's in touch with people who struggle financially everyday, and understands the problems they face on a personal level— not just the priorities of the mega-rich.

2. He's A Philanthropist

In 2006, Johnson made Giving Back's celebrity top 30 list for biggest donations given to charity. He also established his own charity the same year: the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation. The foundation aims to not only help sick children get better, but improve their self-esteem.

Donald Trump has a foundation, too— The Donald J. Trump Foundation (who would have guessed?). Unfortunately, it was dissolved in 2016 after an investigation uncovered a myriad of violations against fundraising laws.

3. He Makes Health A Priority

Dwayne Johnson is a veritable gym guru. He's a fitness freak, and incredibly dedicated to his health. He takes the same approach in his charity work, helping to educate children on physical health. His foundation also deals directly with sick children, so he's seen first-hand the importance of healthcare. And as we've seen from the public's response to the new proposed health care bill, Trump doesn't have quite the same views on the subject.

4. He's Actually Successful

Johnson is a self-made millionaire; a true rags-to-riches story. As well as his wrestling and acting career, he has his own production company (7 Bucks Productions) and also flips real estate. Suffice to say, he knows the value of hard work.

Trump, on the other hand, isn't the successful businessman he makes out to be. He's declared bankruptcy on his businesses multiple times, and is basically living proof that bestowing your children with millions of dollars isn't the best way to teach them how to manage their money.

5. He Knows How To Interact With Women

As was demonstrated through that leaked audio recording from 2016, Donald Trump is a firm believer that when you're famous, "you can do anything" to women, including grabbing at their genitals. Yikes.

Is this the approach that fellow star Dwayne Johnson takes when interacting with women? Nope. Given his mega celebrity status, barely a week passes without photos of the star posing with fans appear on social media— and many of them are women. So what does The Rock do when he meets them? Depending on the occasion, he's been known to sing Taylor Swift songs, pose for photos with their babies and even compliment them on their eyebrows. No wonder he's winning over those voters!

Would you vote for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the 2020 election?

(Credit: Unilad, GQ Guidestar)