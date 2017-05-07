The Maze Runner franchise hit a snag in 2016 when #DylanOBrien went through a horrific accident on the set of the third film, #TheDeathCure. The actor suffered facial fractures and lacerations, injuries that caused production to be delayed. The film was moved from its original February 17, 2017 release date to February 9, 2018. Fortunately, O'Brien has made a full recovery and now, the movie is in great shape, on track to be released next year.

During the #MTVMovieAwards, 20th Century Fox released the very first preview for Death Cure, starring Dylan O'Brien (Thomas), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Newt) , Dexter Darden (Frypan) and Ki Hong Lee (Minho). It was a cool behind-the-scenes set video, just see for yourself:

Playing with our information-hungry selves, O'Brien and Lee took us through the impressive set, while letting nothing slip. The former, for example, used his time to show us three corridors. Aside from the fact that something big is supposed to happen in one of them, there was nothing to take away from it.

Later on, we get to see Thomas and his team in an intense shootout inside WCKD, running around in the outside world, and riding in an old vehicle. That's admittedly not a lot to go on, but don't get discouraged just yet. The video gave us an important story detail:

The Entire Film Will Be A Rescue Mission

Death Cure will be the conclusion to the #MazeRunner franchise, finally pitting our feisty group of teenagers against the sinister WCKD corporation. According to the blockbuster sequel guidebook, that should mean a much grander scale (which isn't necessarily a bad thing when handled correctly). Surprisingly, however, this preview potentially teases a different direction for the film.

During his segment, #ThomasBrodieSangster gave us an interesting tidbit about the story: It will be a rescue mission. He stated:

"It's kind of an infiltration movie, it's a rescue mission. The whole movie's a rescue mission."

That has a lot of potential. Smaller-scale stories in a sprawling science fiction are quite attractive. While the book has a much bigger scope, and the film will obviously stay faithful to the majority of it, I can't wait to see that new "infiltration mission" in the Maze Runner universe.

It's worth noting that with this set video out there, an official teaser trailer might not be far behind—or, okay, at least within a few months. If they've cut together some solid footage from filming, which started in February, that is.

YA novel adaptations have flooded the market in recent years, with varying degrees of success. Death Cure looks like a completely different beast with a ton of potential to stand out among the crowded genre. Hopefully, it manages to deliver and satisfy fans of the books and movie series alike.

#MazeRunnerTheDeathCure hits theaters on February 9, 2018.

What did you think of our first preview for Maze Runner: Death Cure? Let me know in the comments!