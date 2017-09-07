Everyone has their favorite person that they can't help but hate on HBO's Game of Thrones, but when celebrity singer Ed Sheeran popped up for a fleeting appearance in Season 7, I don't think anyone expected it to be him. With that floppy hair and gormless grin, even Ed's soothing warbles couldn't stop #GameofThrones fans from sharpening their pointy ends and heading after him in a very public witch hunt.

Briefly meeting with Arya Stark, Sheeran's future as a Lannister soldier was left open-ended, however, it is safe to say that the "Lego House" singer probably won't be sticking on a lion sigil and pulling out his ukulele for the show's final season. With Ed's jarring cameo in "Dragonstone" still a painful memory of how uneven Season 7 was, the singer has now revealed the fate of his character.

Ed And Buried

Speaking to MTV news, the 26-year-old gave a grim prognosis on where his campfire soldier may have ended up:

"We were all quite young, those soldiers. I doubt I'm going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world."

Fist bump moment!

Although it was never confirmed, fans of the show hoped that maybe, just maybe, Sheeran had been toasted alongside the Tarlys and various other Lannister grunts during "The Field of Fire 2.0." Sheeran obviously doesn't confirm this news, but the egg-drop toward dragons at least alludes to him losing his life while taking on Drogon and the rest of Team Dany.

If you remember, the backlash from such a minuscule appearance was almost incomprehensible, and even led to Sheeran quitting Twitter — although he still denies this:

things i cant forgive GoT for, ranked

5. killing margery

4. killing oberon

3. red wedding

2. ramsey rape

1. ed sheeran — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) July 17, 2017

"I really hope Ed Sheeran makes it into the final season of Thrones." - Jar Jar Binks — elliott harding (@emh434) August 30, 2017

Arya's direwolf returning and eating Ed Sheeran is all I care about now. — Michael D. Fuller (@michaeldfuller) July 17, 2017

Becoming public enemy No. 1, poor Ed became one of the most hated men in the Seven Kingdoms since Joffrey offed Ned and Ramsay consummated his wedding night. Even the bumbling Hot Pie got less blame for all the misery in Westeros than Sheeran did. As for the hatred that surrounded his role, it seems that Ed has looked into the flames to see what the old gods have planned for him, so he won't be coming back:

"Nah, I've done it now. No one wants to see me come back. I wanted a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo. I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it."

Perhaps the biggest problem is that the inclusion of an award-winning singer like Sheeran broke the fantasy element of Thrones. A bit like David Beckham in the maligned King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Sheeran's inclusion just seemed like a way to lure in younger viewers — balls to what Maisie Williams wants I say.

Thankfully, as the show winds to its end, there isn't room to find out what happened to everyone in the realm, and I don't think anyone will be losing sleep over the lack of Ed Sheeran in Season 8. Big name castings like Diana Rigg, Jim Broadbent, and Richard E. Grant represent some of the best Game of Thrones decisions ever made, but with this one it is a case of sticking to your day job, Eddy.

