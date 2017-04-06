Game of Thrones Season 7 is coming, and so too is musician Ed Sheeran's cameo. The long-time fan was asked to take part in the upcoming season as a surprise for Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), who absolutely loves Sheeran's music.

Season 7 is still three months away, but Sheeran's already spilling the beans on what's in store for his character. Will he become a series regular? Will he die? And who will he be shacking up with?

Game of Thrones [Credit: HBO]

See also:

A Literal Dream Come True

According to an interview with Comic Book, the celebrity fan managed to wrangle his way into a brief appearance on the show through his good friend and former Game of Thrones guest star, Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody:

"My friend [Gary Lightbody] guested in it in 2012 and I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: ‘Right, I’ve got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.’ I remember saying: ‘You got to get me on it at some point.’ It’s been five years so it’s finally come true."

Lightbody played a Bolton soldier in Season 3 Episode 3, leading his fellow warriors in song as they traversed the forest on horseback— he's the one on the front left:

Game of Thrones [Credit: HBO]

Given Lightbody sung his way through his part, it's possible that Sheeran might also deliver a sweet serenade— perhaps to Arya Stark?

Sheeran disclosed that he's "only in it for like five minutes", which means it's unlikely he'll become a permanent cast member. But hey, five minutes is still long enough for a song, and considerably more screen time than Lightbody had.

In fact, #GameOfThrones has quite the history of musical guest stars in previous seasons. Take a look:

He'd Rather Get His Rocks Off Than Die

Game of Thrones is notorious for both its gratuitous sex scenes and tendency to kill off just about anyone and everyone. Will we see Sheeran's character meet his demise at the end of a sword, or alternatively, end up in a favorite character's bed?

Sheeran won't disclose if he's going to be hooking up with any other characters, but he did reveal one vital detail: "I don’t die in it, I don’t die".

Perhaps Sheeran is holding out hope that he'll be able to return to Seven Kingdoms after all? Maybe then he'll get his own raunchy HBO sex scene— which he thinks is far more preferable to a Game of Thrones death:

"I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that but I’m not."

Poll Are you excited for Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' cameo? Yes, he's got that perfect medieval vibe!

I'd rather stick Needle in my eye than watch him act

Who in seven bloody hells is Ed Sheeran?

(Source: Comic Book)

[Poll image credit: HBO]