When it was announced that Hellboy would be getting a rebooted franchise with Stranger Things' David Harbour set to star in the titular role, fans were immediately split down the middle as to whether or not it would live up to the original.

Luckily, Harbour won't have to accomplish the task alone, as he is currently joined by a supporting cast including Ian McShane as Hellboy's adoptive father, Professor Broom, and Milla Jovovich as the antagonist, Nimue the Blood Queen. But today, another big star was added to the picture in Deadpool and Game of Thrones star, #EdSkrein.

There's Francis [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Skrein has been cast as Major Benjamin Daimio, a member of the B.P.R.D (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense). Like the rest of the characters, Daimio has a strange backstory in that he was killed, yet mysteriously brought back to life. While working with the B.P.R.D, Daimio works to figure out what caused his rebirth.

Not only does Daimio have a wealth of military experience, but he also has the ability to harness the Jaguar spirit, allowing him to turn into a were-jaguar under situations of extreme stress.

While it does seem exciting to see this type of character in the movie, some fans are not too happy about the fact that Skrein was cast for this character. Once again, it's a case of whitewashing an Asian character: Daimio is a Japanese-American character in the comics.

[Credit: Dark Horse Comics]

Naturally, the casting decision has left some fans with a bad impression as to what is to come for this movie.

Sorry, but Major Ben Daimio isn't a white guy. Hellboy reboot losing any traction it has gained in my mind. — Willy Tobelman (@wtobelma) August 22, 2017

Light Yagami. Major Kusanagi. The Ancient One. Race is "ambiguous". Can't wait to see the reason for not casting an AsAm for Ben Daimio. pic.twitter.com/qQAnTRUMd1 — MAI (@maipaperjourney) August 22, 2017

As of right now, filming will still begin later this September in the UK with Neil Marshall currently attached to direct, with him having directed a couple episodes of Game of Thrones in the past, as well.

However, with controversy surrounding whitewashing in other recent instances, such as Major in Ghost in the Shell and The Ancient One in Doctor Strange, along with studios dropping the ball on opportunities for more Asian representation like with Iron Fist, it is more than a little tone-deaf to cast yet another white guy in an Asian role. Skrein's a fine actor, but at some point, you'd think studios would learn that sometimes it's not worth the backlash.

So what do you think? Should someone else have played Major Ben Daimio? Sound off in the comments below!

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]