Edgar Wright's latest directorial credit, Baby Driver, has been met with nothing but praise and positivity from both audiences and critics. This is Wright's first film since he completed his famous Cornetto trilogy in 2013 with The World's End.

The reason behind his four-year hiatus from the director's chair is most likely due to his behind-the-scenes problems with #Marvel Studios while working on Ant-Man. Back in 2014, Wright left the project due to "creative differences," which led to #MarvelStudios replacing him with Peyton Reed for the film and the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Even though the feud was three years ago, Wright still has a bit of a grip about the whole thing.

Edgar Wright onset of 'Baby Driver' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

While promoting Baby Driver on Variety’s Playback podcast, Wright said:

"I think the most diplomatic answer is: I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don’t think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie. It was a really heartbreaking decision to have to walk away after having worked on it for so long, because me and Joe Cornish in some form—it’s funny some people say, ‘Oh they’ve been working on it for eight years’ and that was somewhat true, but in that time I had made three movies so it wasn’t like I was working on it full time. But after The World’s End I did work on it for like a year, I was gonna make the movie."

Wright's original concepts and ideas for #AntMan are a little hazy to the general public, but Peyton Reed has admitted that much of Wright's influences on the film inspired much of what ended up on the big screen, right down to the concept and casting.

According to an interview at io9, Reed described Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish’s original Ant-Man script as the "spine" of the final movie.

"It’s a heist movie, and it is sort of the passing the torch from Hank to Scott. It’s this kind of bent mentor/pupil story."

Tonally, he says, the movie changed once the directors changed, and Rudd and Adam McKay started reworking the script.

Below is Wright's Ant-Man test footage that was show at San Diego Comic-Con.

While Wright fully admits he is still very frustrated about the whole ordeal, what's really shocking is that he refuses to watch the film. He admits that the closest he's gotten to seeing the film was when someone was watching it next to him on a plane.

"I haven’t seen it and I haven’t even seen the trailer. It would kind of like be asking me, 'Do you want to watch your ex-girlfriend have sex?' Like, 'No, I’m good.'"

There is an upside to all of this. While Wright did feel down in the dumps for a while about all his hard work being thrown out the window, his path did eventually lead to, what he likes to call, his passion project: Baby Driver.

"The good thing that came out of it is, I got to kind of move on to [Baby Driver], which was a script that I had already written…And the other important thing for me is almost the entirety of my crew who were gonna do that movie sort of left in solidarity. So it was really important to me to get another film going so I could kind of re-employ them all."

All's well that ends well.

Baby Driver was released on June 28 and is currently boasting a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.6/10 on IMDb. Marvel may be kicking themselves on this one.

What do you think of Edgar Wright's departure from Ant-Man?