Edge of Tomorrow, the 2014 sci-fi action movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, was a funny, thrilling, and excellent movie, and few people saw it. Despite great critical reviews it fared poorly at the box office, earning $370 million domestically against its $178 million budget.

Maybe the problem was the marketing, which downplayed the humor in the movie about a soldier who lives the same battle with aliens over and over again, or maybe it was the clunky title. What did "edge of tomorrow" mean, anyway?

Still, talks for a sequel have been going on since the film's release, and now director Doug Liman has specified the title for the movie, which (spoiler) won't be called Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Last year, Tom Cruise revealed to MTV News he had pitched an idea for the sequel to Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie:

"I pitched it to McQuarrie and Doug. We were there one night and I was like, I've got an idea for it."

As you can see, there's been a lot of interest from the first one's creative team to make it happen. Sadly, the project had been surrounded by thick veil of uncertainty... until today that is, because...

The Film Finally Has A Title

Collider caught up with director Doug Liman for the release of his new film, #TheWall. During the interview, the subject of Edge of Tomorrow 2 came up. When asked whether he was still willing to make it happen, the director gave a surprisingly open answer, revealing the title for the film:

“We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called 'Live Die Repeat and Repeat'.

That's not a typo – his statement is that the film will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat.

For those who were just casual fans of the first movie, that title might take some explanation. Edge of Tomorrow is based on the book All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, and it originally used that title as well before being changed to Edge of Tomorrow.

The phrase "Live. Die. Repeat." was used as a tagline for the theatrical release. When the movie hit home video, that tagline was made so prominent that it seemed like Warner Bros. was effecting a quiet name change for the movie. The film was even sold as Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow in some places. If it was Doug Liman that wanted that title change, it seems like he's getting his wish now.

What You Should We Expect From The Sequel?

Sequels for projects that are as mind-bending as Edge of Tomorrow are difficult to picture. That's especially true as this original film had a very definitive ending, leaving few lingering unanswered questions. But that's not to say there isn't an idea from the creative minds about where to take the franchise.

Even though the director has his hands full with The Wall, #JusticeLeagueDark and possibly even #Gambit, he is hard at work on the plot. During a previous interview with Collider, the director expressed how he saw Live Die Repeat and Repeat:

“I had these intellectual ideas on how you should make a sequel that are unlike how anybody else makes a sequel, and this script and this idea fit perfectly into that idea. So it’s gonna revolutionize how people make sequels. And again that’s why I try to do things like 'Invisible' that are just, the revolution’s sort of built into the idea. It’s more heresy in the film world for me to pitch things that are sort of unheard of.”

As if that wasn't exciting enough, however, Liman also revealed Emily Blunt is eager about the next chapter in the now franchise:

"Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Last year, the film's screenwriter, Christopher McQuarrie brought up Tom Cruise's idea as the determining factor to get him on board, despite his initial reluctance to return:

"'Edge of Tomorrow' was so hard and was so draining. When we went out to dinner when we were making 'Mission' and Tom said, 'I have an idea for the sequel to 'Edge'', and I said, ‘I don’t want to fucking hear it. I do not want to know!’ And he pitched the idea to me and he finished pitching it, I was like, ‘Goddammit, why did you do that?’"

Therefore, while the plot is a mystery, such excitement and seemingly set direction, tell us nothing but great things about Live Die Repeat And Repeat.

What would you like to see in Live Die Repeat And Repeat? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Collider, Uproxx, MTV News]