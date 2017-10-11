With four months still go until the release of Fifty Shades Freed, there's no doubt Fifty Shades fans are looking for something to occupy their mind until the trilogy-ending film premieres. Fortunately there is news today that E.L. James has finally finished her long-awaited sequel, which will offer new insight into Ana and Christian's twisted romance.

Titled Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, the new novel will continue to tell the story of Ana and Christian's relationship, but from the Christian Grey's point of view. E.L. James has confirmed the book will be released in the US and UK on November 28.

Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian is the sequel to the 2015 novel Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian, which in turn is the retelling of the original Fifty Shades trilogy — but from Grey's perspective. According to a press release obtained by E! News, the book will "go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with."

James also shared her joy at being able to bring the book to fans:

"Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I've learned as compelling as I did. Finally, it's always a joy to work with the great team at Vintage."

Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian sold over 1 million copies in its first week alone. And although the book as critically panned, the Fifty Shades empire has made over $1 billion in book and film earnings, so there's no doubt this latest installment will also be a financial success.

Fifty Shades Freed will be released in cinemas on February 9, 2018, meanwhile the novel Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian will be available in bookstores from November 28.

