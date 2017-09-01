DC's Legends of Tomorrow is adding to its roster of Season 3 villains by casting Courtney Ford as Eleanor Darhk. The Dexter alum is married to the show's superhero the Atom (actor Brandon Routh) in real life. The daughter of the famous Arrow villain was shown multiple times in Season 4, though back then she was known simply as Nora. The superhero TV show's villain list is growing larger and larger with the addition of the Rip Hunter-led Time Masters, who are bent on destroying the team, and the "cabal" of villains Damian Darhk will assemble including popular Vixen (the animated series) character Kuasa. Dhark's daughter's inclusion is the most interesting though, as this indicates that Season 3 is going to be a personal one on all fronts.

What We Know About Eleanor

Courtney Ford in 'True Blood' [Credit: HBO]

Considering that the actress is the same age as the Legends, it's safe to assume that she will be from the future — as when we last saw her in Arrow, she was just a child. Here's what Entertainment Weekly revealed about the character:

The actress, who will first appear in episode 305, will play Eleanor, who is smart and cunning with a charming dose of otherworldly creepiness — think Wednesday Addams all grown up. Her innocent looks can be disarming, but it’s all an act. This woman is dangerous with an uncanny ability to manipulate others, and is able to tell people exactly what they want to hear. She’s highly intelligent and is always several moves ahead. Her unique dark talents all stem from the fact that she is Damien Darhk’s daughter.

With what's been revealed so far, Eleanor certainly seems like a serious threat for the Legends. As has often been stated by various members of the team, the Legends aren't the brightest bunch and have too often been manipulated and led astray. This is particularly troublesome for the team given that Ray is set to "have an unexplainable attraction to Eleanor, despite her evil ways."

How Does Eleanor Fit Into The Show?

Kuasa in 'Vixen', and in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3. [Credit: CW Seed / The CW]

We already know that this season of Legends of Tomorrow will be very mystical. The show will not only deal with bringing a post #Arrow version of Darhk's villainous character to life, but is also going to introduce Kuasa, the sister of Mari McCabe and the granddaughter of Amaya. It's likely that Eleanor would go back in time to save Kuasa's life (she died in the CW Seed's animated series #Vixen), who in turn may help Eleanor bring Damien back to life.

Zari in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3. [Credit: The CW]

This could also entangle Eleanor's storyline with another major new member of the show, Tala Ashe's Zari. The hacker from the future, might just be pursuing Eleanor's character when she crosses paths with the Legends, temporarily joining them to serve her own purpose — i.e catching Eleanor — much like Amaya initially did when she boarded the Waverider. Of course it's all theory at this point, but one has to admit that Eleanor's addition to the show certainly helps fill more than a few blanks about other new characters and arcs on the show.

With the arrival of Amaya's granddaughter and now Darhk's daughter, we can say that a major theme for Season 3 of the TV series will be family, and it will be interesting if these personal connections — Amaya's with her daughters and Ray's with Eleanor — play out for the other #superheroes. It's worth remembering that, at this point in the timeline, Damien Darhk has just been killed off in Arrow Season 5, meaning his last victim was none other than Sara's sister Laurel Lance — as opposed to the time-displaced Darhk who menaced the Legends in Season 2, who had no idea who Sara was. Needless to say, there will be a lot of drama aboard the Waverider this fall, and Eleanor Darhk is going to have a big hand in that.

What to do you think about the latest Darhk family member joining the Arrowverse?

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)