While fans have been eagerly awaiting the much-delayed Bella Thorne starrer, Amityville: The Awakening, it appears that mega horror producer Eli Roth has been busy putting together an Amityville flick of his own. Broad Green Pictures has recently signed a deal to make 1974, a film based on the true events behind the most famous haunted house in the world. Casey La Scala (who also produced Amityille: The Awakening) is set to direct the thriller produced by Eli Roth and Todd Garner.

With production set to begin in September of this year, the film will cover the factual tragedy where Ronald DeFeo Jr. slayed six of his family members in November of 1974. The events occurred one year before the Lutz family infamously moved into the residence, only to flee a mere 28 days later, citing issues of paranormal phenomena. The Lutz' story has since been depicted in The Amitvyille Horror and its remake.

'The Amityville Horror' [Credit: MGM]

The history behind the Amityville franchise has been quite an interesting one to say the least. Starting out with #TheAmityvilleHorror in 1979, the film had two theatrical sequels, Amityville II: The Possession and Amityville 3-D, followed by five(!) ridiculous made-for-television movies. Of course, you can't leave out the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror, which served as the big-screen debut for Chloe Grace Moretz, and also gave us a fair share of Ryan Reynolds's abs.

Strangely enough, no film in the history of the franchise has ever really covered the DeFeo murders before, so it will be interesting to see the franchise take such a fresh take. Whatever happened, I would never want to live in that house.

