We've all done things that we regret, but few of us have starred in a migraine pill commercial while channeling the persona of an over-zealous psychopath. This is an achievement uniquely reserved for Elisabeth Moss, the star of Mad Men and Hulu's The Handmaiden's Tale.

Back in 2005 while she was rising to fame playing Zoey Bartlet in The West Wing which was two years before she became a certified household name for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss starred in a sinister commercial which has haunted her, and us, to this day.

Elisabeth Moss' Performance In 'The Handmaid's Tale' Has Got Nothing On Her Excedrin Ad:

At the conjunction of commercialism and disproportionality sincere acting lies this absolute gem of a commercial. Speaking directly to the camera, we can see hints of Elisabeth's Detective Robin Griffin from Top of the Lake as well as traces of Offred from The Handmaid's Tale, especially when you look deep into her sad, oppressed eyes in those lingering final frames.

In the space of just 30 seconds, Elisabeth manages to make us believe that she suffers from migraines, that we too suffer from migraines and that together, we share our suffering, and that together, we will find our miraculous antidote in Excedrin. Under his eye.

But What Would 'Mad Mens' Peggy Think Of Elisabeth's Creepy Commercial?

Having done an outstanding job in convincing us that we need to purchase migraine relief tablets regardless of whether or not we suffer from migraines, the true test of how effective this advert is, of course, dependent on the judgement of Moss' Mad Men character, Peggy Olson. Speaking to the New York Times, Elisabeth Moss gave the commercial the green-light by Peggy's high standards stating:

“I’m sure Peggy would get lots of headaches ... both physical and emotional — but I think that Peggy also would have thought that was a great ad.”

Does Elisabeth Moss' Excedrin Ad Affect Her Self Worth Today?

Naturally, Peggy's sentiments echo Elisabeth's own views on the advert and her role within it, again telling the New York Times that:

“It was a good ad and a good performance, but if the person becomes recognizable, I would think that would work against you, because you want a normal person.”

So unfortunately, Elisabeth believes she became too damn famous for the commercial to be effective any longer. No comment on whether this also influences the effectiveness of the migraine pills themselves.

