Marvel made Christmas come a little earlier with the release of the first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok this week. While short, it gave us a sense of a new superhero hit in the making and a much-anticipated look at characters like Thor, Valkyrie, Hemidall, Loki, Hulk and, most importantly, #CateBlanchett's Hela.

With just a few seconds, Blanchett managed to completely steal the scene thanks to her compelling evil, promising a new breed of MCU villain heading our way. But as we've come to expect into day's day and age, not everyone was pleased with the character.

Believe it or not, one of those naysayers was none other than #ElizabethBanks, who portrayed Rita Repulsa in this year's Power Rangers.

Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa in 'Power Rangers' [Credit: Lionsgate]

Okay, so she wasn't actually upset. The actress took to Twitter to share her faux displeasure with the similarities between her #PowerRangers character and Blanchett's Hela, joking that Cate copied her look.

She captioned her message with:

"Bish stole my look. 'Thor: Ragnarok'. Love you Cate."

Good thing she made sure to throw the love Cate Blanchett's way at the end. I think we can all agree that it isn't a wise choice to insult Hela. Rita Repulsa may be powerful, but I doubt she'd stand a chance against someone who can do this to one of the #Marvel Universe's most powerful weapons...

I mean, she even has her very own death realm where she can torture any trapped soul she pleases. If I were Rita Repulsa, I'd try to stay away from any kind of confrontation with her.

See Also:

On other hand, just think of how much trouble the rest of us would be in if the two power-hungry ladies with a love of eyeliner teamed up to take over the galaxy. Maybe it is best they stay on opposing sides.

In the meantime, check out the latest installment of our "Becoming" series, where we turned a fan into Rita Repulsa:

#ThorRagnarok hits theaters on November 17, 2017.