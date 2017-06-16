Elizabeth Banks has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry as both an actress and director. Because of her work, she was awarded the Excellence in Film award, during the the Crystal + Lucy Awards, a fundraiser focused on gender equality in Hollywood.

In her acceptance speech, Banks discussed the lack of female representation in the industry, and she called out Steven Spielberg for never having made a female-led film. Unfortunately, despite the great message she was sending out, her statement was inaccurate.

In fact, during her speech, #ShariBelafonte reminded her about The Color Purple, a film directed by Spielberg and starring #WhoopiGoldberg, but Banks ignored her and continued speaking.

Banks' statement didn't go unnoticed by the unforgiving Internet. Fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations and remind her of movies with female starring roles, including The Color Purple:

So uh The Color Purple. Steven Spielberg directed that that's a female led cast, just invade anyone needed to know. #ElizabethBanks — Kristina Wilby (@kjwilby913) June 15, 2017

Need I remind #ElizabethBanks that Steven Spielberg does cast women in lead roles #TheColorPurple pic.twitter.com/BdBskIWcs3 — Raaven (@Ray_Banned) June 15, 2017

#ElizabethBanks lied about women in Steven Spielberg movies

-

Dear, Elizabeth Banks:

Your White Privilege is showing

-

"The Color Purple"? — 990-6907XB71 (@kinoptika) June 15, 2017

Elizabeth Banks Issues An Apology

With all the criticism swirling around, the actress ultimately apologized for her mistake. Banks took to Instagram to post a lengthy apology to her fans, #StevenSpielberg and Shari Belafonte:

In the first part of her message, Banks owned up to her mistake. She apologized for forgetting The Color Purple, and clarified that she never meant to undermine the film's relevance:

"I messed up. When referring to Steven Spielberg at the Women in Film awards, I framed my comments about his films inaccurately. I want to be clear from the start that I take full responsibility for what I said and I’m sorry. When I made the comments, I was thinking of recent films Steven directed, it was not my intention to dismiss the import of the iconic 'The Color Purple.'"

Apologizing To Shari Belafonte

#ElizabethBanks also apologized to Shari Belafonte for not paying attention to her when she corrected her. The actress revealed she got the chance to speak with Belafonte backstage and apologize in person for her reaction:

“I made things worse by giving the impression that I was dismissing Shari Belafonte when she attempted to correct me. I spoke with Shari backstage and she was kind enough to forgive me."

She finished her message by stating directors and producers should be called out for their mistakes:

"Those who have the privilege and honor of directing and producing films should be held to account for our mistakes, whether it’s about diversity or inaccurate statements. I’m very sorry."

As inaccurate as her statement regarding Steven Spielberg was, it's important we remember Banks was trying to pass on to audiences. There's a big problem with female representation in the industry that has a long way to go. Besides, it's not easy to own up to a mistake like that, especially with the entire Internet going after you. Fortunately, she did it in a great way.

What do you think about Elizabeth Banks' apology? Let me know in the comments!